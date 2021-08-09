Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Workers on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Conditional response

Return a response based on the incoming request's URL, HTTP method, User Agent, IP address, ASN or device type.

const BLOCKED_HOSTNAMES = ["nope.mywebsite.com", "bye.website.com"]


async function handleRequest(request) {
  // Return a new Response based on a URL's hostname
  const url = new URL(request.url)


  if (BLOCKED_HOSTNAMES.includes(url.hostname)) {
    return new Response("Blocked Host", { status: 403 })
  }


  // Block paths ending in .doc or .xml based on the URL's file extension
  const forbiddenExtRegExp = new RegExp(/\.(doc|xml)$/)


  if (forbiddenExtRegExp.test(url.pathname)) {
    return new Response("Blocked Extension", { status: 403 })
  }


  // On HTTP method
  if (request.method === "POST") {
    return new Response("Response for POST")
  }


  // On User Agent
  const userAgent = request.headers.get("User-Agent") || ""
  if (userAgent.includes("bot")) {
    return new Response("Block User Agent containing bot", { status: 403 })
  }


  // On Client's IP address
  const clientIP = request.headers.get("CF-Connecting-IP")
  if (clientIP === "1.2.3.4") {
    return new Response("Block the IP 1.2.3.4", { status: 403 })
  }


  // On ASN
  if (request.cf && request.cf.asn == 64512) {
    return new Response("Block the ASN 64512 response")
  }


  // On Device Type
  // Requires Enterprise "CF-Device-Type Header" zone setting or
  // Page Rule with "Cache By Device Type" setting applied.
  const device = request.headers.get("CF-Device-Type")
  if (device === "mobile") {
    return Response.redirect("https://mobile.example.com")
  }


  console.error(
    "Getting Client's IP address, device type, and ASN are not supported in playground. Must test on a live worker",
  )
  return fetch(request)
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})