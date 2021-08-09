Conditional response

const BLOCKED_HOSTNAMES = [ "nope.mywebsite.com" , "bye.website.com" ]



async function handleRequest ( request ) {



const url = new URL ( request . url )



if ( BLOCKED_HOSTNAMES . includes ( url . hostname ) ) {

return new Response ( "Blocked Host" , { status : 403 } )

}





const forbiddenExtRegExp = new RegExp ( /\.(doc|xml)$/ )



if ( forbiddenExtRegExp . test ( url . pathname ) ) {

return new Response ( "Blocked Extension" , { status : 403 } )

}





if ( request . method === "POST" ) {

return new Response ( "Response for POST" )

}





const userAgent = request . headers . get ( "User-Agent" ) || ""

if ( userAgent . includes ( "bot" ) ) {

return new Response ( "Block User Agent containing bot" , { status : 403 } )

}





const clientIP = request . headers . get ( "CF-Connecting-IP" )

if ( clientIP === "1.2.3.4" ) {

return new Response ( "Block the IP 1.2.3.4" , { status : 403 } )

}





if ( request . cf && request . cf . asn == 64512 ) {

return new Response ( "Block the ASN 64512 response" )

}









const device = request . headers . get ( "CF-Device-Type" )

if ( device === "mobile" ) {

return Response . redirect ( "https://mobile.example.com" )

}



console . error (

"Getting Client's IP address, device type, and ASN are not supported in playground. Must test on a live worker" ,

)

return fetch ( request )

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )

