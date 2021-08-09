Using the Cache API

async function handleRequest ( event ) {

const request = event . request

const cacheUrl = new URL ( request . url )





const cacheKey = new Request ( cacheUrl . toString ( ) , request )

const cache = caches . default









let response = await cache . match ( cacheKey )



if ( ! response ) {



response = await fetch ( request )





response = new Response ( response . body , response )











response . headers . append ( "Cache-Control" , "s-maxage=10" )









event . waitUntil ( cache . put ( cacheKey , response . clone ( ) ) )

}

return response

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

try {

const request = event . request

return event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event ) )

} catch ( e ) {

return event . respondWith ( new Response ( "Error thrown " + e . message ) )

}

} )

