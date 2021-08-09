Bulk redirects
Redirect requests to certain URLs based on a mapped object to the request's URL.
const externalHostname = "examples.cloudflareworkers.com"
const redirectMap = new Map([
["/bulk1", "https://" + externalHostname + "/redirect2"],
["/bulk2", "https://" + externalHostname + "/redirect3"],
["/bulk3", "https://" + externalHostname + "/redirect4"],
["/bulk4", "https://google.com"],
])
async function handleRequest(request) {
const requestURL = new URL(request.url)
const path = requestURL.pathname.split("/redirect")[1]
const location = redirectMap.get(path)
if (location) {
return Response.redirect(location, 301)
}
// If request not in map, return the original request
return fetch(request)
}
addEventListener("fetch", async event => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})