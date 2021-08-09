Skip to content
Bulk redirects

Redirect requests to certain URLs based on a mapped object to the request's URL.

const externalHostname = "examples.cloudflareworkers.com"


const redirectMap = new Map([
  ["/bulk1", "https://" + externalHostname + "/redirect2"],
  ["/bulk2", "https://" + externalHostname + "/redirect3"],
  ["/bulk3", "https://" + externalHostname + "/redirect4"],
  ["/bulk4", "https://google.com"],
])


async function handleRequest(request) {
  const requestURL = new URL(request.url)
  const path = requestURL.pathname.split("/redirect")[1]
  const location = redirectMap.get(path)
  if (location) {
    return Response.redirect(location, 301)
  }
  // If request not in map, return the original request
  return fetch(request)
}


addEventListener("fetch", async event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})