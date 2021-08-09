Bulk origin override
Resolve requests to your domain to a set of proxy third-party origin URLs.
/**
* An object with different URLs to fetch
* @param {Object} ORIGINS
*/
const ORIGINS = {
"starwarsapi.yourdomain.com": "swapi.dev",
"google.yourdomain.com": "www.google.com",
}
function handleRequest(request) {
const url = new URL(request.url)
// Check if incoming hostname is a key in the ORIGINS object
if (url.hostname in ORIGINS) {
const target = ORIGINS[url.hostname]
url.hostname = target
// If it is, proxy request to that third party origin
return fetch(url.toString(), request)
}
// Otherwise, process request as normal
return fetch(request)
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})