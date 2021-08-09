Aggregate requests











const someHost = "https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos"

const url1 = someHost + "/requests/json"

const url2 = someHost + "/requests/json"

const type = "application/json;charset=UTF-8"













async function gatherResponse ( response ) {

const { headers } = response

const contentType = headers . get ( "content-type" ) || ""

if ( contentType . includes ( "application/json" ) ) {

return JSON . stringify ( await response . json ( ) )

}

else if ( contentType . includes ( "application/text" ) ) {

return response . text ( )

}

else if ( contentType . includes ( "text/html" ) ) {

return response . text ( )

}

else {

return response . text ( )

}

}



async function handleRequest ( ) {

const init = {

headers : {

"content-type" : type ,

} ,

}

const responses = await Promise . all ( [ fetch ( url1 , init ) , fetch ( url2 , init ) ] )

const results = await Promise . all ( [

gatherResponse ( responses [ 0 ] ) ,

gatherResponse ( responses [ 1 ] ) ,

] )

return new Response ( results . join ( ) , init )

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

return event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( ) )

} )

