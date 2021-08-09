A/B testing
Set up an A/B test by controlling what response is served based on cookies.
function handleRequest(request) {
const NAME = "experiment-0"
// The Responses below are placeholders. You can set up a custom path for each test (e.g. /control/somepath ).
const TEST_RESPONSE = new Response("Test group") // e.g. await fetch("/test/sompath", request)
const CONTROL_RESPONSE = new Response("Control group") // e.g. await fetch("/control/sompath", request)
// Determine which group this requester is in.
const cookie = request.headers.get("cookie")
if (cookie && cookie.includes(`${NAME}=control`)) {
return CONTROL_RESPONSE
}
else if (cookie && cookie.includes(`${NAME}=test`)) {
return TEST_RESPONSE
}
else {
// If there is no cookie, this is a new client. Choose a group and set the cookie.
const group = Math.random() < 0.5 ? "test" : "control" // 50/50 split
const response = group === "control" ? CONTROL_RESPONSE : TEST_RESPONSE
response.headers.append("Set-Cookie", `${NAME}=${group}; path=/`)
return response
}
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})