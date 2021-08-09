A/B testing

function handleRequest ( request ) {

const NAME = "experiment-0"





const TEST_RESPONSE = new Response ( "Test group" )

const CONTROL_RESPONSE = new Response ( "Control group" )





const cookie = request . headers . get ( "cookie" )

if ( cookie && cookie . includes ( ` ${ NAME } =control ` ) ) {

return CONTROL_RESPONSE

}

else if ( cookie && cookie . includes ( ` ${ NAME } =test ` ) ) {

return TEST_RESPONSE

}

else {



const group = Math . random ( ) < 0.5 ? "test" : "control"

const response = group === "control" ? CONTROL_RESPONSE : TEST_RESPONSE

response . headers . append ( "Set-Cookie" , ` ${ NAME } = ${ group } ; path=/ ` )



return response

}

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )

