MailChannels Pages Plugin

The MailChannels Pages Plugin intercepts all form submissions made which have the data-static-form-name attribute set. It then emails these form submissions using the MailChannels API.

npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-mailchannels

functions/_middleware.ts import mailChannelsPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-mailchannels" ; export const onRequest : PagesFunction = mailChannelsPlugin ( { personalizations : [ { to : [ { name : "ACME Support" , email : [email protected]" } ] , } , ] , from : { name : "ACME Support" , email : [email protected]" , } , respondWith : ( ) => { return new Response ( ` Thank you for submitting your enquiry. A member of the team will be in touch shortly. ` ) ; } , } ) ;

public/contact.html < body > < h1 > Contact us </ h1 > < form data-static-form-name = " contact " > < label > Email address < input type = " email " name = " email " /> </ label > < label > Message < textarea name = " message " > </ textarea > </ label > < button type = " Submit " > </ form > </ body >

The Plugin takes a single argument, an object with a number of properties:

personalizations is required and should be set to either an array, or a function which returns an array. If set to a function, it is passed a single object parameter which contains the incoming request ( Request ), formData ( FormData ) and name ( String ). This is useful if you want to populate dynamic values based on the form submission.

from is also mandatory and should be set to either an object, or a function which returns an object. Again, if set to a function, it is passed a single object parameter which contains request , formData and name .

subject is an optional String or function which returns a string. It defaults to New <NAME> form submission .

content is an optional array or function which returns an array. It defaults to a text/html and text/plain body array, detailing the form submission contents.

respondWith is a required function which takes the request , formData and name object parameter and returns a Response or Promise of a Response . Assuming the form submission is successful, this function will be called to generate response for visitors.

The method and action attributes of the HTML form do not need to be set. The Plugin will automatically override them to allow it to intercept the submission.