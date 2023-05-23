RData

Cloudflare Gateway logs DNS query information in RData External link icon Open external link , a Base64-encoded binary format. The following resource record fields are available for each query:

Query name

Query type

Query class

Response TTL

Response data

​​ Parse RData

To parse RData logs from Logpush, run the following Python script with your desired samples:

import dnslib import base64 samples = [ { "type" : "1" , "data" : "BnJlZGRpdANjb20AAAEAAQAAALwABJdlwYw=" } , { "type" : "5" , "data" : "BnNlY3VyZQV3bHhycwNjb20AAAUAAQAADggAIgZzZWN1cmUEYmFzZQV3bHhycwNjb20GYWthZG5zA25ldAA=" } , { "type" : "28" , "data" : "Bmdvb2dsZQNjb20AABwAAQAAAGkAECYH+LBAIxAJAAAAAAAAAGU=" } ] for sample in samples : decoded = base64 . b64decode ( sample [ "data" ] ) buffer = dnslib . DNSBuffer ( decoded ) r = dnslib . RR . parse ( buffer ) print ( "== Print the full Resource Record ==" ) print ( r ) print ( "== Print individual components of the Resource Record ==" ) query_name = r . rname query_type = r . rtype query_class = r . rclass response_ttl = r . ttl response_data = r . rdata print ( f"query name: { query_name } | query type: { query_type } | query class: { query_class } | ttl: { response_ttl } | rdata: { response_data }

" )

The script will print a list of your samples. For example: