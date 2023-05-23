Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Gateway logs DNS query information in RData, a Base64-encoded binary format. The following resource record fields are available for each query:

  • Query name
  • Query type
  • Query class
  • Response TTL
  • Response data

​​ Parse RData

To parse RData logs from Logpush, run the following Python script with your desired samples:

import dnslib
import base64




# The samples from your Logpush output
samples = [
   {"type":"1","data":"BnJlZGRpdANjb20AAAEAAQAAALwABJdlwYw="},
   {"type":"5","data":"BnNlY3VyZQV3bHhycwNjb20AAAUAAQAADggAIgZzZWN1cmUEYmFzZQV3bHhycwNjb20GYWthZG5zA25ldAA="},
   {"type":"28","data":"Bmdvb2dsZQNjb20AABwAAQAAAGkAECYH+LBAIxAJAAAAAAAAAGU="}]




# Parse the Logpush RData.data field into Resource Records

# See section "4.1.3. Resource record format" of https://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc1035.txt

# Includes Query Name, Query Type, Query Class, Response TTL, Response Data

for sample in samples:
   decoded = base64.b64decode(sample["data"])
   buffer = dnslib.DNSBuffer(decoded)
   r = dnslib.RR.parse(buffer)
   print("== Print the full Resource Record ==")
   print(r)
   print("== Print individual components of the Resource Record ==")
   query_name = r.rname
   query_type = r.rtype
   query_class = r.rclass
   response_ttl = r.ttl
   response_data = r.rdata
   print(f"query name: {query_name} | query type: {query_type} | query class: {query_class} | ttl: {response_ttl} | rdata: {response_data}\n")

The script will print a list of your samples. For example:

== Print the full Resource Record ==
reddit.com.             188     IN      A       151.101.193.140
== Print individual components of the Resource Record ==
query name: reddit.com. | query type: 1 | query class: 1 | ttl: 188 | rdata: 151.101.193.140


== Print the full Resource Record ==
secure.wlxrs.com.       3592    IN      CNAME   secure.base.wlxrs.com.akadns.net.
== Print individual components of the Resource Record ==
query name: secure.wlxrs.com. | query type: 5 | query class: 1 | ttl: 3592 | rdata: secure.base.wlxrs.com.akadns.net.


== Print the full Resource Record ==
google.com.             105     IN      AAAA    2607:f8b0:4023:1009::65
== Print individual components of the Resource Record ==
query name: google.com. | query type: 28 | query class: 1 | ttl: 105 | rdata: 2607:f8b0:4023:1009::65