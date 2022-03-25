Yandex is a web search engine that also offers identity provider (IdP) services.

To set up Yandex for Cloudflare Access:

Log into your Yandex account.

Select Open a new OAuth Application.

Select New client.

Complete the required fields.

Choose Yandex.Passport API to set the basic scopes.

Select the Access to email address, Access to user avatar, and Access to username, first name and surname, gender options.

Select Platform and click Web Services.

In the Callback URL #1 field, enter your team domain followed by this callback at the end of the path: /cdn-cgi/access/callback . For example: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback

Click Add.

Scroll to the Platforms card, and click Submit. Yandex OAuth card titled Cloudflare Access App displays.

Copy the ID and Password.

On the Zero Trust dashboard, navigate to Settings > Authentication.

Under Login methods, click Add new.

Select Yandex.

Paste the ID and password in the appropriate fields.