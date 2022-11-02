Isolation policies

With Browser Isolation, you can define policies to dynamically isolate websites based on identity, security threats, or content.

When an HTTP policy applies the Isolate action, the user’s web browser is transparently served an HTML compatible remote browser client. Isolation policies can be applied to requests that include Accept: text/html* . This allows Browser Isolation policies to co-exist with API traffic.

The following example enables isolation for all web traffic:

Selector Operator Value Action Host matches regex .* Isolate

If instead you need to isolate specific pages, you can list the domains for which you would like to isolate traffic:

Selector Operator Value Action Domain In example.com , example.net Isolate

Isolate identity providers for applications Existing cookies and sessions from non-isolated browsing are not sent to the remote browser. Websites that implement single sign-on using third-party cookies will also need to be isolated. For example, if example.com authenticates using Google Workspace, you will also need to isolate the top level Google Workspace URLs External link icon Open external link .

​​ Do Not Isolate

You can choose to disable isolation for certain destinations or categories. The following configuration disables isolation for traffic directed to example.com :

Selector Operator Value Action Host In example.com Do Not Isolate

​​ Policy settings

The following optional settings appear in the Gateway HTTP policy builder when you select the Isolate action. Enable these settings to prevent data loss External link icon Open external link when users interact with untrusted websites in the remote browser.

​​ Disable copy / paste

Prohibits users from copying and pasting content between a remote web page and their local machine.

​​ Disable printing

Prohibits users from printing remote web pages to their local machine.

​​ Disable keyboard

Prohibits users from performing keyboard input into the remote web page. Mouse input remains available (to allow users to navigate a website by following hyperlinks and scrolling). This does not prevent user input into third-party virtual keyboards within a remote web page.

​​ Disable upload

Prohibits users from uploading files from their local machine into a remote web page. This option does not prevent files being uploaded to websites from third-party cloud file managers or files downloaded into the remote browser download bar from other isolated websites. To prevent files being uploaded from the remote browser into an isolated website, use HTTP Policies to block by Upload Mime Type.

​​ Disable download

Prohibits users from exporting files from the remote browser to their local machine. This option does not prevent files from being downloaded into the remote browser. To prevent files being downloaded into the remote browser, use HTTP Policies to block by Download Mime Type.

​​ Common policies

​​ Isolate all security threats

Isolate security threats such as malware and phishing.

Selector Operator Value Action Security Risks In All security risks Isolate

​​ Isolate high risk content

Isolate high risk content categories such as newly registered domains.

Selector Operator Value Action Content categories in Security Risks Isolate

​​ Isolate news and media

Isolate news and media sites, which are targets for malvertising attacks:

Selector Operator Value Action Content categories in News and Media Isolate

​​ Isolate uncategorized content

Isolate content that has not been categorized by Cloudflare Radar: