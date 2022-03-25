Gateway HTTP
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
gateway_http.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|AccountID
|Cloudflare account tag
|string
|Action
|Action performed by gateway on the HTTP request
|string
|BlockedFileHash
|Hash of the file blocked in the response, if any
|string
|BlockedFileName
|File name blocked in the request, if any
|string
|BlockedFileReason
|Reason file was blocked in the response, if any
|string
|BlockedFileSize
|File size(bytes) blocked in the response, if any
|string
|BlockedFileType
|File type blocked in the response eg. exe, bin, if any
|string
|Datetime
|The date and time the corresponding HTTP request was made
|int or string
|DestinationIP
|Destination ip of the request
|string
|DestinationPort
|Destination port of the request
|string
|DeviceID
|UUID of the device where the HTTP request originated from
|string
|DownloadedFileNames
|List of files downloaded in the HTTP request
|array[string]
|Email used to authenticate the client
|string
|HTTPHost
|Content of the host header in the HTTP request
|string
|HTTPMethod
|HTTP request method
|string
|HTTPVersion
|Version name for the HTTP request
|string
|IsIsolated
|If the requested was isolated with Cloudflare Browser Isolation or not
|bool
|PolicyID
|The gateway policy UUID applied to the request, if any
|string
|Referer
|Contents of the referer header in the HTTP request
|string
|RequestID
|Cloudflare request ID. This might be empty on bypass action
|string
|SourceIP
|Source ip of the request
|string
|SourcePort
|Source port of the request
|string
|URL
|HTTP request URL
|string
|UploadedFileNames
|List of files uploaded in the HTTP request
|array[string]
|UserAgent
|Contents of the user agent header in the HTTP request
|string
|UserID
|User identity where the HTTP request originated from
|string