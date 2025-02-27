macOS
You can install
cloudflared as a system service on macOS.
Before you install Cloudflare Tunnel as a service on your OS, follow Steps 1 through 4 of the Tunnel CLI setup guide. At this point you should have a named tunnel and a
config.yml file in your
$HOME/.cloudflared directory.
By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the
$HOME/.cloudflared/config.yml configuration file. At a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:
|Argument
|Description
tunnel
|The UUID of your tunnel
credentials-file
|The location of the credentials file for your tunnel
You can install the service to either run at login or at boot.
Open a terminal window and run the following command:
Cloudflare Tunnel will be installed as a launch agent and start whenever you log in, using your local user configuration found in
~/.cloudflared/.
Open a terminal window and run the following command:
Cloudflare Tunnel will be installed as a launch daemon and start whenever your system boots, using your configuration found in
/etc/cloudflared.
Run the following command:
The output will be logged to
/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.err.log and
/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.out.log.
You can now route traffic through your tunnel. If you add IP routes or otherwise change the configuration, restart the service to load the new configuration: