Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Zero Trust
  3. ...
  4. ...
  5. SaaS applications
  6. Tableau Cloud (SAML)

Connect to Atlassian Cloud through Access

This guide covers how to configure Tableau Cloud as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

​​ Prerequisites

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
  2. Select Add an application > SaaS.
  3. For Application, select Tableau.
  4. For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
  5. Select Add application.
  6. Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint.
  7. Keep this window open without selecting Select configuration. You will finish this configuration in step 4. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust.

​​ 2. Download the metadata file

  1. Paste the SAML Metadata endpoint in a web browser.
  2. Follow your browser-specific steps to download the URL’s contents as an .xml file.

​​ 3. Add a SAML SSO provider to Tableau Cloud

  1. In Tableau Cloud, go to Settings > Authentication.
  2. Turn on Enable an additional authentication method. For select authentication type, select SAML.
  3. Under 1. Get Tableau Cloud metadata, copy the Tableau Cloud entity ID and Tableau Cloud ACS URL.
  4. Under 4. Upload metatdata to Tableau, select Choose a file, and upload the .xml file created in step 2. Download the metadata file
  5. Under 5. Map attributes, turn on Full name. For Name (full name), enter name.
  6. (Optional) Choose whether users who are accessing embedded views will Authenticate in a separate pop-up window or Authenticate using an inline frame.
  7. Select Save Changes.

​​ 4. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

  1. In your open Zero Trust window, fill in the following fields:
    • Entity ID: Tableau Cloud entity ID from Tableau Cloud SAML SSO set-up.
    • Assertion Consumer Service URL: Tableau Cloud ACS URL from Tableau Cloud SAML SSO set-up.
    • Name ID format: Email
  2. Select Save configuration.
  3. Configure Access policies for the application.
  4. Select Done.

​​ 5. Test the Integration and set default authentication type

  1. In Tableau Cloud, go to Settings > Authentication.
  2. Under 7. Test Configuration, select Test Configuration.
  3. Sign in. If your sign-in is successful, You are now signed in as (username) will appear at the top of the page.
  4. Close the pop-up window.
  5. (Optional) Under Default Authentication Type for Embedded Views, turn on cloudflareaccess.com (SAML). You can also configure the default authentication type for individual users under Users > Actions > Authentication.