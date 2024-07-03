Connect to Atlassian Cloud through Access

This guide covers how to configure Tableau Cloud External link icon Open external link as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

A SAML identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust Admin access to a Tableau Cloud site

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application > SaaS. For Application, select Tableau. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint. Keep this window open without selecting Select configuration. You will finish this configuration in step 4. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust .

​​ 2. Download the metadata file

Paste the SAML Metadata endpoint in a web browser. Follow your browser-specific steps to download the URL’s contents as an .xml file.

​​ 3. Add a SAML SSO provider to Tableau Cloud

In Tableau Cloud, go to Settings > Authentication. Turn on Enable an additional authentication method. For select authentication type, select SAML. Under 1. Get Tableau Cloud metadata, copy the Tableau Cloud entity ID and Tableau Cloud ACS URL. Under 4. Upload metatdata to Tableau, select Choose a file, and upload the .xml file created in step 2. Download the metadata file Under 5. Map attributes, turn on Full name. For Name (full name), enter name . (Optional) Choose whether users who are accessing embedded views will Authenticate in a separate pop-up window or Authenticate using an inline frame. Select Save Changes.

​​ 4. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In your open Zero Trust window, fill in the following fields: Entity ID : Tableau Cloud entity ID from Tableau Cloud SAML SSO set-up.

: Tableau Cloud entity ID from Tableau Cloud SAML SSO set-up. Assertion Consumer Service URL : Tableau Cloud ACS URL from Tableau Cloud SAML SSO set-up.

: Tableau Cloud ACS URL from Tableau Cloud SAML SSO set-up. Name ID format: Email Select Save configuration. Configure Access policies for the application. Select Done.

​​ 5. Test the Integration and set default authentication type