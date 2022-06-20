External Evaluation rules

With Cloudflare Access, you can create Allow or Block policies which evaluate the user based on custom criteria. This is done by adding an External Evaluation rule to your policy. The External Evaluation selector requires two values:

Evaluate URL — the API endpoint containing your business logic.

— the API endpoint containing your business logic. Keys URL — the key that Access uses to verify that the response came from your API

After the user authenticates with your identity provider, Access sends the user’s identity to the external API at Evaluate URL. The external API returns a True or False response to Access, which will then allow or deny access to the user. To protect against man-in-the-middle attacks, Access signs all requests with your Access account key and checks that responses are signed by the key at Keys URL.

You can set up External Evaluation rules using any API service, but to get started quickly we recommend using Cloudflare Workers.

​​ Set up external API and key with Cloudflare Workers

Workers account

wrangler installation

installation Application protected by Access

​​ 1. Create a new Worker

Open a terminal and clone our example project. wrangler generate my-worker https://github.com/cloudflare/workers-access-external-auth-example Navigate to the project directory. cd my-worker Create a Workers KV namespace to store the key. The binding name should be KV if you want to run the example as written. wrangler kv:namespace create "KV" The command will output the binding name and KV namespace ID, for example { binding = "KV", id = "3e56d0300d714e7994c209d7aff3ccbe" } . Open wrangler.toml in a text editor and insert the following: <ACCOUNT_ID> : your Cloudflare account ID, shown in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link in the Workers tab.

: your Cloudflare account ID, shown in the in the tab. <KV_NAMESPACE_ID> : the id of your KV namespace.

: the of your KV namespace. <TEAM_NAME> : your Cloudflare Zero Trust team name . wrangler.toml name = "my-worker" type = "javascript" account_id = "<ACCOUNT_ID>" workers_dev = true route = "" zone_id = "" compatibility_date = "2022-05-16" kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "KV", id = "<KV_NAMESPACE_ID>" } ] [vars] TEAM_DOMAIN="<TEAM_NAME>.cloudflareaccess.com" DEBUG=false

​​ 2. Program your business logic

Open index.js and modify the externalEvaluation function to perform logic on any identity-based data sent by Access. Publish the Worker to your Workers account. wrangler publish The Worker will be deployed to your *.workers.dev subdomain at my-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev .

What identity-based data is available? To view a list of available data fields, log in to your Access application and append /cdn-cgi/access/get-identity to the URL. For example, if www.example.com is behind Access, visit https://www.example.com/cdn-cgi/access/get-identity .

​​ 3. Generate a key

To generate an RSA private/public key pair:

Open a browser and go to https://my-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/keys . (Optional) Verify that the key has been stored in the KV namespace: Open the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and navigate to Workers > KV. Select View next to my-worker-KV .

Other key formats (such as DSA) are not supported at this time.

​​ 4. Create an External Evaluation rule

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to Access > Applications. Find the application for which you want to apply the External Evaluation rule and select Edit. In the Policies tab, edit an existing policy or select Add a policy. Add the following rule to your policy: Rule Type Selector Evaluate URL Keys URL Include External Evaluation https://my-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/ https://my-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/keys/

When a user logs in to your application, Access will now check their email, device, location, and other identity-based data against your business logic. To test your policies against an email, go to the Policies tab and select Test your policies.

​​ Troubleshooting the Worker

To debug your External Evaluation rule: