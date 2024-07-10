Connect to Greenhouse Recruiting through Access

This guide covers how to configure Greenhouse Recruiting External link icon Open external link as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

A SAML identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust Admin access to an Advanced or Expert Greenhouse Recruiting site

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application > SaaS. For Application, type Greenhouse and select the textbox that appears below. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint. Keep this window open without selecting Select configuration. You will finish this configuration in step 4. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust .

​​ 2. Download the metadata file

Paste the SAML Metadata endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust in a web browser. Follow your browser-specific steps to download the URL’s contents as an .xml file.

​​ 3. Add a SAML SSO provider to Greenhouse

In Greenhouse Recruiting, go to the Configure icon > Dev Center > Single sign-on. Copy the SSO Assertion Consumer URL. Under Upload XML file, select Choose a file, and upload the .xml file created in step 2. Download the metadata file . Change the Entity ID to greenhouse.io . Keep this window open without selecting Begin testing. You will finish this configuration in step 5. Test the integration and finalize configuration .

​​ 4. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In your open Zero Trust window, fill in the following fields: Entity ID : greenhouse.io

: Assertion Consumer Service URL : SSO Assertion Consumer URL from SSO configuration in Greenhouse Recruiting.

: SSO Assertion Consumer URL from SSO configuration in Greenhouse Recruiting. Name ID format: Email Select Save configuration. Configure Access policies for the application. Select Done.

​​ 5. Test the integration and finalize configuration