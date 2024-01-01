Email Security allows you to exempt known partner and internal domains from typical detection scanning. Adding trusted domains helps to reduce false positives on malicious, suspicious, and spoof dispositions.

To configure a trusted domain:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email Security. Select Settings, go to Detection settings > Trusted domains. On the Detection settings page, select + Add a domain. Select the Input method: Choose between Manual input, and Upload trusted domain list: Manual input : Domain info : Enter a valid domain name. Domain type : Select one or both options: Proximity domain : Domains with similar spelling to your existing domain. Recent domain : Domains created recently. Notes : Provide additional information about the trusted domain list.

: Upload trusted domain list: You can upload a file no larger than 150 KB of multiple trusted domains. The file can only contain Domain , Notes , Proximity and Recent fields. The first row must be a header row. Select Save.

Export trusted domains

To export a list of trusted domains:

On the Detection settings page, select the trusted domains you want to delete. Select Action. Select Export to CSV.

Edit trusted domains

To edit a trusted domain:

On the Detection settings page, select the trusted domains you want to edit. Select the three dots > Edit. Edit the trusted domain. Select Save.

Delete trusted domains

To delete trusted domains:

On the Detection settings page, select the trusted domain you want to delete. Select the three dots > Delete. On the pop up message, select Delete.

To delete multiple trusted domains at once: