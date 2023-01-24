CASB Findings
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
casb_findings.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|AssetDisplayName
|Asset display name (for example, ‘My File Name.docx’).
|string
|AssetExternalID
|Unique identifier for an asset of this type. Format will vary by policy vendor.
|string
|AssetLink
|URL to the asset. This may not be available for some policy vendors and asset types.
|string
|AssetMetadata
|Metadata associated with the asset. Structure will vary by policy vendor.
|object
|DetectedTimestamp
|Date and time the finding was first identified (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’).
|int or string
|FindingTypeDisplayName
|Human-readable name of the finding type (for example, ‘File Publicly Accessible Read Only’).
|string
|FindingTypeID
|UUID of the finding type in Cloudflare’s system.
|string
|FindingTypeSeverity
|Severity of the finding type (for example, ‘High’).
|string
|InstanceID
|UUID of the finding in Cloudflare’s system.
|string
|IntegrationDisplayName
|Human-readable name of the integration (for example, ‘My Google Workspace Integration’).
|string
|IntegrationID
|UUID of the integration in Cloudflare’s system.
|string
|IntegrationPolicyVendor
|Human-readable vendor name of the integration’s policy (for example, ‘Google Workspace Standard Policy’).
|string