CASB Findings

AssetDisplayName Asset display name (for example, ‘My File Name.docx’). string

AssetExternalID Unique identifier for an asset of this type. Format will vary by policy vendor. string

AssetLink URL to the asset. This may not be available for some policy vendors and asset types. string

AssetMetadata Metadata associated with the asset. Structure will vary by policy vendor. object

DetectedTimestamp Date and time the finding was first identified (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’). int or string

FindingTypeDisplayName Human-readable name of the finding type (for example, ‘File Publicly Accessible Read Only’). string

FindingTypeID UUID of the finding type in Cloudflare’s system. string

FindingTypeSeverity Severity of the finding type (for example, ‘High’). string

InstanceID UUID of the finding in Cloudflare’s system. string

IntegrationDisplayName Human-readable name of the integration (for example, ‘My Google Workspace Integration’). string

IntegrationID UUID of the integration in Cloudflare’s system. string