SAML | OneLogin

You can customize the name or logo.

Select Save . You can change this information at any time.

In Roles, use the mapping to programmatically and automatically assign users that can access the application.

Input the details from your OneLogin account in the fields. We suggest that you name the attributes the same in both OneLogin and Cloudflare.

If other headers and SAML attribute names were added to OneLogin, be sure to add them to Cloudflare under SAML attributes and SAML header attributes in the Optional configurations menu.