Validate JWTs

When Cloudflare sends a request to your origin, the request will include an application token as a Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion request header and as a CF_Authorization cookie.

Cloudflare signs the token with a key pair unique to your account. You should validate the token with your public key to ensure that that the request came from Access and not a malicious third party.

​​ Access signing keys

The public key for the signing key pair is located at https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/certs.

By default, the Access rotates the signing key every 6 weeks. This means you will need to programmatically or manually update your keys as they rotate. Previous keys remain valid for 7 days after rotation to allow time for you to make the update.

You can also manually rotate the key using the API. This can be done for testing or security purposes.

As shown in the example below, https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/certs contains two public keys: the current key used to sign all new tokens, and the previous key that has been rotated out.

  • keys: both keys in JWK format
  • public_cert: current key in PEM format
  • public_certs: both keys in PEM format
    {
      "keys": [
        {
          "kid": "1a1c3986a44ce6390be42ec772b031df8f433fdc71716db821dc0c39af3bce49",
          "kty": "RSA",
          "alg": "RS256",
          "use": "sig",
          "e": "AQAB",
          "n": "5PKw-...-AG7MyQ"
        },
        {
          "kid": "6c3bffef71bb0a90c9cbef3b7c0d4a1c7b4b8b76b80292a623afd9dac45d1c65",
          "kty": "RSA",
          "alg": "RS256",
          "use": "sig",
          "e": "AQAB",
          "n": "pwVn...AA6Hw"
        }
      ],
      "public_cert": {
        "kid": "6c3bffef71bb0a90c9cbef3b7c0d4a1c7b4b8b76b80292a623afd9dac45d1c65",
        "cert": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- "
      },
      "public_certs": [
        {
          "kid": "1a1c3986a44ce6390be42ec772b031df8f433fdc71716db821dc0c39af3bce49",
          "cert": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- "
        },
        {
          "kid": "6c3bffef71bb0a90c9cbef3b7c0d4a1c7b4b8b76b80292a623afd9dac45d1c65",
          "cert": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- "
        }
      ]
    }

​​ Verify the JWT manually

To verify the token manually:

  1. Copy the JWT from the CF_Authorization cookie or from the Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion request header.

  2. Go to jwt.io.

  3. Select the RS256 algorithm.

  4. Paste the JWT into the Encoded box.

  5. Get the kid value located in the Header box.

  6. Get your public key:

    1. Go to https://<your-team-name>/cdn-cgi/access/certs.
    2. Under public_certs, locate the entry with the kid value you found in Step 5.
    3. Copy the cert value.

  7. In the Verify Signature box, paste the cert value into the Public Key field.

  8. Ensure that the signature says verified.

You can now trust that this request was sent by Access.

​​ Programmatic verification

You can run an automated script on your origin server to validate incoming requests. The provided sample code gets the application token from a request and checks its signature against your public key. You will need to insert your own team domain and Application Audience (AUD) tag into the sample code.

​​ Get your AUD tag

  1. In the Zero Trust dashboard, go to Access > Applications.
  2. Select Edit for your application.
  3. On the Overview tab, copy the Application Audience (AUD) Tag.

You can now paste the AUD into your token validation script.

​​ Golang example

package main


import (
    "context"
    "fmt"
    "net/http"


    "github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3/oidc"

)



var (
    ctx        = context.TODO()
    teamDomain = "https://test.cloudflareaccess.com"
    certsURL   = fmt.Sprintf("%s/cdn-cgi/access/certs", teamDomain)


    // The Application Audience (AUD) tag for your application
    policyAUD = "4714c1358e65fe4b408ad6d432a5f878f08194bdb4752441fd56faefa9b2b6f2"


    config = &oidc.Config{
        ClientID: policyAUD,
    }
    keySet   = oidc.NewRemoteKeySet(ctx, certsURL)
    verifier = oidc.NewVerifier(teamDomain, keySet, config)

)



// VerifyToken is a middleware to verify a CF Access token

func VerifyToken(next http.Handler) http.Handler {
    fn := func(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
        headers := r.Header


        // Make sure that the incoming request has our token header
        //  Could also look in the cookies for CF_AUTHORIZATION
        accessJWT := headers.Get("Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion")
        if accessJWT == "" {
            w.WriteHeader(http.StatusUnauthorized)
            w.Write([]byte("No token on the request"))
            return
        }


        // Verify the access token
        ctx := r.Context()
        _, err := verifier.Verify(ctx, accessJWT)
        if err != nil {
            w.WriteHeader(http.StatusUnauthorized)
            w.Write([]byte(fmt.Sprintf("Invalid token: %s", err.Error())))
            return
        }
        next.ServeHTTP(w, r)
    }
    return http.HandlerFunc(fn)

}



func MainHandler() http.Handler {
    return http.HandlerFunc(func(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
        w.Write([]byte("welcome"))
    })

}



func main() {
    http.Handle("/", VerifyToken(MainHandler()))
    http.ListenAndServe(":3000", nil)

}

​​ Python example

pip install the following:

  • flask
  • requests
  • PyJWT
  • cryptography
    from flask import Flask, request
    import requests
    import jwt
    import json
    import os
    app = Flask(__name__)
    

    

    # The Application Audience (AUD) tag for your application
    POLICY_AUD = os.getenv("POLICY_AUD")

    

    # Your CF Access team domain
    TEAM_DOMAIN = os.getenv("TEAM_DOMAIN")
    CERTS_URL = "{}/cdn-cgi/access/certs".format(TEAM_DOMAIN)

    

    def _get_public_keys():
        """
        Returns:
            List of RSA public keys usable by PyJWT.
        """
        r = requests.get(CERTS_URL)
        public_keys = []
        jwk_set = r.json()
        for key_dict in jwk_set['keys']:
            public_key = jwt.algorithms.RSAAlgorithm.from_jwk(json.dumps(key_dict))
            public_keys.append(public_key)
        return public_keys
    

    def verify_token(f):
        """
        Decorator that wraps a Flask API call to verify the CF Access JWT
        """
        def wrapper():
            token = ''
            if 'CF_Authorization' in request.cookies:
                token = request.cookies['CF_Authorization']
            else:
                return "missing required cf authorization token", 403
            keys = _get_public_keys()
    

            # Loop through the keys since we can't pass the key set to the decoder
            valid_token = False
            for key in keys:
                try:
                    # decode returns the claims that has the email when needed
                    jwt.decode(token, key=key, audience=POLICY_AUD, algorithms=['RS256'])
                    valid_token = True
                    break
                except:
                    pass
            if not valid_token:
                return "invalid token", 403
    

            return f()
        return wrapper
    

    

    @app.route('/')

    @verify_token

    def hello_world():
        return 'Hello, World!'
    

    

    if __name__ == '__main__':
        app.run()