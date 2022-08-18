Validate JWTs
When Cloudflare sends a request to your origin, the request will include an application token as a
Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion request header and as a
CF_Authorization cookie.
Cloudflare signs the token with a key pair unique to your account. You should validate the token with your public key to ensure that that the request came from Access and not a malicious third party.
Access signing keys
The public key for the signing key pair is located at
https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/certs.
By default, the Access rotates the signing key every 6 weeks. This means you will need to programmatically or manually update your keys as they rotate. Previous keys remain valid for 7 days after rotation to allow time for you to make the update.
You can also manually rotate the key using the API. This can be done for testing or security purposes.
As shown in the example below,
https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/certs contains two public keys: the current key used to sign all new tokens, and the previous key that has been rotated out.
keys: both keys in JWK format
public_cert: current key in PEM format
public_certs: both keys in PEM format{"keys": [{"kid": "1a1c3986a44ce6390be42ec772b031df8f433fdc71716db821dc0c39af3bce49","kty": "RSA","alg": "RS256","use": "sig","e": "AQAB","n": "5PKw-...-AG7MyQ"},{"kid": "6c3bffef71bb0a90c9cbef3b7c0d4a1c7b4b8b76b80292a623afd9dac45d1c65","kty": "RSA","alg": "RS256","use": "sig","e": "AQAB","n": "pwVn...AA6Hw"}],"public_cert": {"kid": "6c3bffef71bb0a90c9cbef3b7c0d4a1c7b4b8b76b80292a623afd9dac45d1c65","cert": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- "},"public_certs": [{"kid": "1a1c3986a44ce6390be42ec772b031df8f433fdc71716db821dc0c39af3bce49","cert": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- "},{"kid": "6c3bffef71bb0a90c9cbef3b7c0d4a1c7b4b8b76b80292a623afd9dac45d1c65","cert": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- "}]}
Verify the JWT manually
To verify the token manually:
Copy the JWT from the
CF_Authorizationcookie or from the
Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertionrequest header.
Go to jwt.io.
Select the RS256 algorithm.
Paste the JWT into the Encoded box.
Get the
kidvalue located in the Header box.
Get your public key:
- Go to
https://<your-team-name>/cdn-cgi/access/certs.
- Under
public_certs, locate the entry with the
kidvalue you found in Step 5.
- Copy the
certvalue.
- Go to
In the Verify Signature box, paste the
certvalue into the Public Key field.
Ensure that the signature says verified.
You can now trust that this request was sent by Access.
Programmatic verification
You can run an automated script on your origin server to validate incoming requests. The provided sample code gets the application token from a request and checks its signature against your public key. You will need to insert your own team domain and Application Audience (AUD) tag into the sample code.
Get your AUD tag
- In the Zero Trust dashboard, go to Access > Applications.
- Select Edit for your application.
- On the Overview tab, copy the Application Audience (AUD) Tag.
You can now paste the AUD into your token validation script.
Golang example
package main
import ( "context" "fmt" "net/http"
"github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3/oidc"
)
var ( ctx = context.TODO() teamDomain = "https://test.cloudflareaccess.com" certsURL = fmt.Sprintf("%s/cdn-cgi/access/certs", teamDomain)
// The Application Audience (AUD) tag for your application policyAUD = "4714c1358e65fe4b408ad6d432a5f878f08194bdb4752441fd56faefa9b2b6f2"
config = &oidc.Config{ ClientID: policyAUD, } keySet = oidc.NewRemoteKeySet(ctx, certsURL) verifier = oidc.NewVerifier(teamDomain, keySet, config)
)
// VerifyToken is a middleware to verify a CF Access token
func VerifyToken(next http.Handler) http.Handler { fn := func(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) { headers := r.Header
// Make sure that the incoming request has our token header // Could also look in the cookies for CF_AUTHORIZATION accessJWT := headers.Get("Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion") if accessJWT == "" { w.WriteHeader(http.StatusUnauthorized) w.Write([]byte("No token on the request")) return }
// Verify the access token ctx := r.Context() _, err := verifier.Verify(ctx, accessJWT) if err != nil { w.WriteHeader(http.StatusUnauthorized) w.Write([]byte(fmt.Sprintf("Invalid token: %s", err.Error()))) return } next.ServeHTTP(w, r) } return http.HandlerFunc(fn)
}
func MainHandler() http.Handler { return http.HandlerFunc(func(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) { w.Write([]byte("welcome")) })
}
func main() { http.Handle("/", VerifyToken(MainHandler())) http.ListenAndServe(":3000", nil)
}
Python example
pip install the following:
- flask
- requests
- PyJWT
- cryptographyfrom flask import Flask, requestimport requestsimport jwtimport jsonimport osapp = Flask(__name__)# The Application Audience (AUD) tag for your applicationPOLICY_AUD = os.getenv("POLICY_AUD")# Your CF Access team domainTEAM_DOMAIN = os.getenv("TEAM_DOMAIN")CERTS_URL = "{}/cdn-cgi/access/certs".format(TEAM_DOMAIN)def _get_public_keys():"""Returns:List of RSA public keys usable by PyJWT."""r = requests.get(CERTS_URL)public_keys = []jwk_set = r.json()for key_dict in jwk_set['keys']:public_key = jwt.algorithms.RSAAlgorithm.from_jwk(json.dumps(key_dict))public_keys.append(public_key)return public_keysdef verify_token(f):"""Decorator that wraps a Flask API call to verify the CF Access JWT"""def wrapper():token = ''if 'CF_Authorization' in request.cookies:token = request.cookies['CF_Authorization']else:return "missing required cf authorization token", 403keys = _get_public_keys()# Loop through the keys since we can't pass the key set to the decodervalid_token = Falsefor key in keys:try:# decode returns the claims that has the email when neededjwt.decode(token, key=key, audience=POLICY_AUD, algorithms=['RS256'])valid_token = Truebreakexcept:passif not valid_token:return "invalid token", 403return f()return wrapper@app.route('/')@verify_tokendef hello_world():return 'Hello, World!'if __name__ == '__main__':app.run()