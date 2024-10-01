 Skip to content
The Microsoft 365 (M365) integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

This integration covers the following Microsoft 365 products:

Integration prerequisites

  • A Microsoft 365 account with an active Microsoft Business Basic, Microsoft Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 F3 subscription
  • Global admin role or equivalent permissions in Microsoft 365

Integration permissions

For the Microsoft 365 integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following delegated Microsoft Graph API permissions:

  • Application.Read.All
  • Calendars.Read
  • Domain.Read.All
  • Group.Read.All
  • InformationProtectionPolicy.Read.All
  • MailboxSettings.Read
  • offline_access
  • RoleManagement.Read.All
  • User.Read.All
  • UserAuthenticationMethod.Read.All
  • Files.Read.All
  • AuditLog.Read.All

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Microsoft Graph permissions documentation.

Security findings

The Microsoft 365 integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

User account settings

Keep user accounts safe by ensuring the following settings are maintained. Review password configurations and password strengths to ensure alignment to your organization's security policies and best practices.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
Microsoft: FIDO2 authentication method unattested5a9fd288-c04f-4f7a-8976-bfd5464c6cf1Low
Microsoft: Provisioning error for on-prem user3123d99e-a83c-4d9d-9a10-80da5af6dee5Low
Microsoft: Password expiration disabled for userce8cc363-7cbb-445e-8385-79ae7348e430Low
Microsoft: Password not changed for 90+ days93be1fd1-b6c6-4b98-a04c-121d5ea66745Low
Microsoft: Strong password disabled for useraecfdcb2-ec1f-4571-be3c-4ae46c93125eLow
Microsoft: Cloud sync disabled for on-prem user8370628b-73f1-41a5-bbff-4d5adee7bf33Low
Microsoft: Weak Windows Hello for Business key strength6fae390f-07a3-4577-9821-034a7b29e18eLow
Microsoft: On-prem user not synced in 7+ days1eefc5a1-e665-431a-b939-cfbb76a309f5Low
Microsoft: User is not a legal adult329030a3-db43-4959-9d92-2616a42f1731Low
Microsoft: User configured proxy addresses61406f68-feea-43c5-bda8-b7c4ef9b83cfLow
Microsoft: User account disabled0a8bd094-9138-4e7f-8ce8-bebdf5c27c4eLow
Microsoft: Reusable temporary access pass98571e6b-c323-48bc-8c60-f0425c7f9342Low
Microsoft: Long-lived temporary access pass45cdbd9c-1594-488b-973e-7c62c6e7234eLow

File sharing

Get alerted when files in your Microsoft 365 account have their permissions changed to a less secure setting.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
Microsoft: File publicly accessible with edit access85241e6b-205f-4de6-a1d1-325656130995Critical
Microsoft: Folder publicly accessible with edit accessc9662c5c-c3d6-453b-9367-281e024f7e7aCritical
Microsoft: File publicly accessible with view accessa2b40dc9-b96a-4ace-b8f8-739c2be37dbdHigh
Microsoft: Folder publicly accessible with view access7c673785-8b70-41bc-b7d4-d0f346487ff6High
Microsoft: File shared company-wide with edit accessa81a79c8-a0bf-4c60-aa46-7547b4d34266Medium
Microsoft: File shared company-wide with view access364c9c0e-684b-4a83-bf28-fdbb1430bb59Medium
Microsoft: Folder shared company-wide with edit access80f73d47-7dcf-4997-8ed3-6564c8388bd1Medium
Microsoft: Folder shared company-wide with view accessf3fc8ae6-815e-4d5f-a57e-b00d5413f98cMedium

To access some file findings, you may need to review shared links. For more information, refer to View shared files.

Data Loss Prevention (optional)

These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
Microsoft: File publicly accessible with edit access with DLP Profile match7b6ecb52-852f-4184-bf19-175fe59202b7Critical
Microsoft: File publicly accessible with view access with DLP Profile match8150f237-576d-4b48-8839-0c257f612171High
Microsoft: File shared company-wide with edit access with DLP Profile matchf838ec6b-7d7a-4c1c-9c61-958ac24c27faMedium
Microsoft: File shared company-wide with view access with DLP Profile match0b882cf3-7e33-4c58-b425-0202206a2c10Medium

Third-party apps

Identify and get alerted about the third-party apps that have access to at least one service in your Microsoft 365 domain. Additionally, receive information about which services are being accessed and by whom to get full visibility into shadow IT.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
Microsoft: App not certified by Microsoft3f049bb1-3709-4d8f-8591-59dd034cf396Low
Microsoft: App not attested by publisherd7390d6b-f466-4293-8528-6218e29b1179Low
Microsoft: App disabled by Microsoftb5156b76-caaa-4ca8-bdb7-ea282da62356Low

Calendar sharing

Get alerted when calendars in your Microsoft 365 account have their permissions changed to a less secure setting.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
Microsoft: Calendar shared externally7d2d9b00-3871-4abf-9e65-f29cf00c428bLow

Email administrator settings

Discover suspicious or insecure email configurations in your Microsoft domain. Missing SPF and DMARC records make it easier for bad actors to spoof email, while SPF records configured to another domain can be a potential warning sign of malicious activity.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
Microsoft: Domain SPF record allows any IP address27893e48-663e-43f9-83d4-c158c50259d0High
Microsoft: Domain SPF record not present009093d9-43df-45a2-bdc6-2f35fc3a0c71Medium
Microsoft: Domain DMARC record not presentbb3d3760-2c4e-4161-9164-cff92e809f9cMedium
Microsoft: Domain DMARC not enforceda020d87d-332b-49d1-acc3-16c19d72fba4Medium
Microsoft: Domain DMARC not enforced for subdomains1837a549-4d4e-4101-917c-e9a4036e0c08Medium
Microsoft: Domain DMARC only partially enforced943414ed-7c79-4d17-a253-8d73f34dcc1dMedium
Microsoft: Domain not verifieddd1e9aba-57ee-4cf1-a895-dd2f1fc166a7Medium
Microsoft: App certification expires within 90 Daysd5ede282-0339-4983-88f3-849ac59ba840Low

Email forwarding

Get alerted when users set their email to be forwarded externally. This can either be a sign of unauthorized activity, or an employee unknowingly sending potentially sensitive information to a personal email.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
Microsoft: Active message rule forwards externally as attachment9efca21a-aba2-452f-bb17-e66d34b58765Low
Microsoft: Active message rule forwards externally42fa3fe6-da72-4bf0-9bc9-5faa4a118ec4Low
Microsoft: Active message rule redirects externallyb75ba81e-c98d-4b78-b5a1-47a2f54499e8Low

Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) sensitivity labels

Microsoft provides MIP sensitivity labels to classify and protect sensitive data. When you add the CASB Microsoft 365 integration, Cloudflare will automatically retrieve the labels from your Microsoft account and populate them in a DLP Profile.

