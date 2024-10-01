The Microsoft 365 (M365) integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

This integration covers the following Microsoft 365 products:

Integration prerequisites

A Microsoft 365 account with an active Microsoft Business Basic, Microsoft Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 F3 subscription

Global admin role ↗ or equivalent permissions in Microsoft 365

Integration permissions

For the Microsoft 365 integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following delegated Microsoft Graph API permissions:

Application.Read.All

Calendars.Read

Domain.Read.All

Group.Read.All

InformationProtectionPolicy.Read.All

MailboxSettings.Read

offline_access

RoleManagement.Read.All

User.Read.All

UserAuthenticationMethod.Read.All

Files.Read.All

AuditLog.Read.All

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Microsoft Graph permissions documentation ↗.

Security findings

The Microsoft 365 integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

User account settings

Keep user accounts safe by ensuring the following settings are maintained. Review password configurations and password strengths to ensure alignment to your organization's security policies and best practices.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Microsoft: FIDO2 authentication method unattested 5a9fd288-c04f-4f7a-8976-bfd5464c6cf1 Low Microsoft: Provisioning error for on-prem user 3123d99e-a83c-4d9d-9a10-80da5af6dee5 Low Microsoft: Password expiration disabled for user ce8cc363-7cbb-445e-8385-79ae7348e430 Low Microsoft: Password not changed for 90+ days 93be1fd1-b6c6-4b98-a04c-121d5ea66745 Low Microsoft: Strong password disabled for user aecfdcb2-ec1f-4571-be3c-4ae46c93125e Low Microsoft: Cloud sync disabled for on-prem user 8370628b-73f1-41a5-bbff-4d5adee7bf33 Low Microsoft: Weak Windows Hello for Business key strength 6fae390f-07a3-4577-9821-034a7b29e18e Low Microsoft: On-prem user not synced in 7+ days 1eefc5a1-e665-431a-b939-cfbb76a309f5 Low Microsoft: User is not a legal adult 329030a3-db43-4959-9d92-2616a42f1731 Low Microsoft: User configured proxy addresses 61406f68-feea-43c5-bda8-b7c4ef9b83cf Low Microsoft: User account disabled 0a8bd094-9138-4e7f-8ce8-bebdf5c27c4e Low Microsoft: Reusable temporary access pass 98571e6b-c323-48bc-8c60-f0425c7f9342 Low Microsoft: Long-lived temporary access pass 45cdbd9c-1594-488b-973e-7c62c6e7234e Low

File sharing

Get alerted when files in your Microsoft 365 account have their permissions changed to a less secure setting.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Microsoft: File publicly accessible with edit access 85241e6b-205f-4de6-a1d1-325656130995 Critical Microsoft: Folder publicly accessible with edit access c9662c5c-c3d6-453b-9367-281e024f7e7a Critical Microsoft: File publicly accessible with view access a2b40dc9-b96a-4ace-b8f8-739c2be37dbd High Microsoft: Folder publicly accessible with view access 7c673785-8b70-41bc-b7d4-d0f346487ff6 High Microsoft: File shared company-wide with edit access a81a79c8-a0bf-4c60-aa46-7547b4d34266 Medium Microsoft: File shared company-wide with view access 364c9c0e-684b-4a83-bf28-fdbb1430bb59 Medium Microsoft: Folder shared company-wide with edit access 80f73d47-7dcf-4997-8ed3-6564c8388bd1 Medium Microsoft: Folder shared company-wide with view access f3fc8ae6-815e-4d5f-a57e-b00d5413f98c Medium

To access some file findings, you may need to review shared links. For more information, refer to View shared files.

Data Loss Prevention (optional)

These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Microsoft: File publicly accessible with edit access with DLP Profile match 7b6ecb52-852f-4184-bf19-175fe59202b7 Critical Microsoft: File publicly accessible with view access with DLP Profile match 8150f237-576d-4b48-8839-0c257f612171 High Microsoft: File shared company-wide with edit access with DLP Profile match f838ec6b-7d7a-4c1c-9c61-958ac24c27fa Medium Microsoft: File shared company-wide with view access with DLP Profile match 0b882cf3-7e33-4c58-b425-0202206a2c10 Medium

Third-party apps

Identify and get alerted about the third-party apps that have access to at least one service in your Microsoft 365 domain. Additionally, receive information about which services are being accessed and by whom to get full visibility into shadow IT .

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Microsoft: App not certified by Microsoft 3f049bb1-3709-4d8f-8591-59dd034cf396 Low Microsoft: App not attested by publisher d7390d6b-f466-4293-8528-6218e29b1179 Low Microsoft: App disabled by Microsoft b5156b76-caaa-4ca8-bdb7-ea282da62356 Low

Calendar sharing

Get alerted when calendars in your Microsoft 365 account have their permissions changed to a less secure setting.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Microsoft: Calendar shared externally 7d2d9b00-3871-4abf-9e65-f29cf00c428b Low

Email administrator settings

Discover suspicious or insecure email configurations in your Microsoft domain. Missing SPF and DMARC records make it easier for bad actors to spoof email, while SPF records configured to another domain can be a potential warning sign of malicious activity.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Microsoft: Domain SPF record allows any IP address 27893e48-663e-43f9-83d4-c158c50259d0 High Microsoft: Domain SPF record not present 009093d9-43df-45a2-bdc6-2f35fc3a0c71 Medium Microsoft: Domain DMARC record not present bb3d3760-2c4e-4161-9164-cff92e809f9c Medium Microsoft: Domain DMARC not enforced a020d87d-332b-49d1-acc3-16c19d72fba4 Medium Microsoft: Domain DMARC not enforced for subdomains 1837a549-4d4e-4101-917c-e9a4036e0c08 Medium Microsoft: Domain DMARC only partially enforced 943414ed-7c79-4d17-a253-8d73f34dcc1d Medium Microsoft: Domain not verified dd1e9aba-57ee-4cf1-a895-dd2f1fc166a7 Medium Microsoft: App certification expires within 90 Days d5ede282-0339-4983-88f3-849ac59ba840 Low

Email forwarding

Get alerted when users set their email to be forwarded externally. This can either be a sign of unauthorized activity, or an employee unknowingly sending potentially sensitive information to a personal email.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Microsoft: Active message rule forwards externally as attachment 9efca21a-aba2-452f-bb17-e66d34b58765 Low Microsoft: Active message rule forwards externally 42fa3fe6-da72-4bf0-9bc9-5faa4a118ec4 Low Microsoft: Active message rule redirects externally b75ba81e-c98d-4b78-b5a1-47a2f54499e8 Low

Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) sensitivity labels

Note Requires Cloudflare DLP.

Microsoft provides MIP sensitivity labels ↗ to classify and protect sensitive data. When you add the CASB Microsoft 365 integration, Cloudflare will automatically retrieve the labels from your Microsoft account and populate them in a DLP Profile.