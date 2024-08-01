Connect to Asana through Access
This guide covers how to configure Asana as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
Prerequisites
- An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
- Super admin access to an Asana Enterprise, Enterprise+, or Legacy Enterprise account
1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust
- In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
- Select Add an application > SaaS > Select.
- For Application, select Asana.
- For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
- Select Add application.
- Fill in the following fields:
- Entity ID:
https://app.asana.com/
- Assertion Consumer Service URL:
https://app.asana.com/-/saml/consume
- Name ID format: Email
- Entity ID:
- Copy the SSO endpoint and Public key.
- Select Save configuration.
- Configure Access policies for the application.
- Select Done.
2. Add a SAML SSO provider to Asana
- In Asana, select your profile picture > Admin console > Security > SAML authentication.
- Under SAML options, select Optional.
- Fill in the following fields:
- Sign-in page URL: SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- X.509 certificate: Public key from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. Wrap the public key in
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----and
-----END CERTIFICATE-----.
- Select Save changes.
3. Test the integration and require SSO
Open an incognito browser window and go to your Asana URL. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.
After this is successful, you may want to require users to log in via SSO. In Asana, select your profile picture > Admin console > Security > SAML authentication. Under SAML options, select Required for all members, except guest accounts.