Linux
You can install
cloudflared as a system service on Linux.
Before you install Cloudflare Tunnel as a service on Linux, follow Steps 1 through 4 of the Tunnel CLI setup guide. At this point you should have a named tunnel and a
config.yml file in your
.cloudflared directory.
By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the
$HOME/.cloudflared/config.yml configuration file. At a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:
|Argument
|Description
tunnel
|The UUID of your tunnel
credentials-file
|The location of the credentials file for your Tunnel
-
Install the
cloudflaredservice.
-
Start the service.
-
(Optional) View the status of the service.
You can now route traffic through your tunnel. If you add IP routes or otherwise change the configuration, restart the service to load the new configuration: