Tips for VPC deployments

When setting up WARP Connector on a virtual private cloud (VPC), you may need to configure additional settings in the cloud service provider.

GCP

For Google Cloud Project (GCP) deployments, enable IP forwarding on the VM instance where you installed WARP Connector.

AWS

For Amazon Web Services (AWS) deployments:

  • Stop source/destination checking on the EC2 instance where you installed WARP Connector.

  • In your subnet route table, route all IPv4 traffic to the EC2 instance where you installed WARP Connector. For example,

    DestinationTarget
    0.0.0.0/0eni-11223344556677889
