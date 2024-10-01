Tips for VPC deployments
When setting up WARP Connector on a virtual private cloud (VPC), you may need to configure additional settings in the cloud service provider.
For Google Cloud Project (GCP) deployments, enable IP forwarding ↗ on the VM instance where you installed WARP Connector.
For Amazon Web Services (AWS) deployments:
-
Stop source/destination checking ↗ on the EC2 instance where you installed WARP Connector.
-
In your subnet route table ↗, route all IPv4 traffic to the EC2 instance where you installed WARP Connector. For example,
Destination Target
0.0.0.0/0
eni-11223344556677889