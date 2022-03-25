SAML | Keycloak

Keycloak is an open source identity and access management solution built by JBoss. Need a Keycloak lab environment for testing? An example is available here External link icon Open external link .

​​ Set up Keycloak (SAML)

To set up Keycloak (SAML) as your identity provider:

In Keycloak, select Clients in the navigation bar and create a new client. Under Client ID, enter your team domain followed by this callback at the end of the path: /cdn-cgi/access/callback . For example: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback Change the Name ID Format to email Next, set the valid redirect URI to the Keycloak domain that you are using. For example, https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback . Set the Master SAML Processing URL using the same Keycloak domain: https://<keycloak_domain>/auth/realms/master/protocol/saml . If you wish to enable client signatures, enable Client Signature Required and click save. You will need to follow the steps here to get the certificate and enable it in the Cloudflare dashboard . Import the Access certificate you downloaded into the SAML Keys tab. Use Certificate PEM as the format. Set the built-in protocol mapper for the email property. Next, you will need to integrate with Cloudflare Access. On the Zero Trust dashboard, navigate to Settings > Authentication. Under Login methods, click Add new. Choose SAML on the next page. You will need to input the Keycloak details manually. The examples below should be replaced with the specific domains in use with Keycloak and Cloudflare Access. Field Example Single Sign-On URL https://<keycloak_domain>/auth/realms/master/protocol/saml IdP Entity ID or Issuer URL https://<unique_id>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback Signing certificate Use the X509 Certificate in the Realm Settings from Keycloak Click Save.

To test that your connection is working, navigate to Authentication > Login methods and click Test next to the login method you want to test.