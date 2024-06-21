Connect to ServiceNow through Access (OIDC)

This guide covers how to configure ServiceNow External link icon Open external link as an OIDC application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

An OIDC identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust Admin access to a ServiceNow account

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select SaaS. For Application, type ServiceNow and select the textbox that appears below. For the authentication protocol, select OIDC. Select Add application. In Scopes, select the attributes that you want Access to send in the ID token. In Redirect URLs, enter https://<INSTANCE-NAME>.service-now.com/navpage.do . (Optional) Enable Proof of Key Exchange (PKCE) External link icon Open external link if the protocol is supported by your IdP. PKCE will be performed on all login attempts. Copy the Client secret and Client ID. Select Save configuration. Configure Access policies for the application. Select Done.

​​ 2. Add the Multiple Provider Single Sign-On Installer Plugin to ServiceNow

In ServiceNow, select All. In the search bar, enter System Applications , and under All Available Applications, select All. In the search bar, enter Integration - Multiple Provider Single Sign-On Installer . Select Install. Ensure that Install now is selected, and select Install.

​​ 3. Add and Test an OIDC SSO provider in ServiceNow

Select All. In the search bar enter Multi-Provider SSO , and select Identity Providers. Select New > OpenID Connect. In the pop-up, fill in the following fields: Name : Name of the SSO (for example, Cloudflare Access ). Unless otherwise configured, users will select this name when signing in to ServiceNow.

: Name of the SSO (for example, ). Unless otherwise configured, users will select this name when signing in to ServiceNow. Client ID : Client ID from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

: from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. Client Secret : Client Secret from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

: from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. Well Known Configuration URL: https://<TEAM-DOMAIN>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/oidc/<CLIENT-ID>/.well-known/openid-configuration . Select Import. Ensure Active is turned on Turn on Show as Login option, and for SSO label enter a label for the user login screen, if desired. Select Update.

​​ 4. Test the integration