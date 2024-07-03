Connect to Google Cloud through Access

This guide covers how to configure Google Cloud External link icon Open external link as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust. When configuring Google Cloud with Access, the following limitations apply: Users will not be able to log in using Google or Google Workspace as an identity provider after Google Cloud is configured with Access.

The integration of Access as a single sign-on provider for your Google Cloud account does not work for Google super admins. It will work for other users.

A SAML identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust Admin access to a Google Workspace account

Cloud Identity Free or Premium External link icon Open external link set up in your organization’s Google Cloud account

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application > SaaS > Select. For Application, select Google Cloud. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Fill in the following fields: Entity ID : google.com

: Assertion Consumer Service URL : https://www.google.com/a/<your_domain.com>/acs

: Name ID format: Email Copy the SSO endpoint, Access Entity ID or Issuer, and Public key. Select Save configuration. Configure Access policies for the application. Select Done.

​​ 2. Create a x.509 certificate

Paste the Public key from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust into a text editor. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE----- . Set the file extension as .crt and save.

​​ 3. Create an SSO provider in Google Cloud

In your Google Admin console External link icon Open external link , go to Security > Authentication > SSO with third party IdP. Select Third-party SSO profile for your organization > Add SSO Profile. Turn on Set up SSO with third-party identity provider. Fill in the following information: Sign-in page URL : SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

: SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. Sign-out page URL : https://<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/logout , where <team-name> is your Zero Trust team name .

: , where is your Zero Trust . Verification certificate: Upload the .crt certificate file from step 2. Create a x.509 certificate . (Optional) Turn on Use a domain specific issuer. If you select this option, Google will send an issuer specific to your Google Cloud domain ( google.com/a/<your_domain.com> instead of the standard google.com ).

​​ 4. Test the integration

Open an incognito browser window and go to your Google Cloud URL ( https://console.cloud.google.com/a/<your_domain.com> ). Sign in using credentials that do not belong to a super admin account.

Error: “G Suite - This account cannot be accessed because the login credentials could not be verified.”

If you see this error, it is likely that the public key and private key do not match. Confirm that your certificate file includes the correct public key.