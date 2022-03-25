Cloudflare Docs
Logs
Logs
Gateway DNS

The descriptions below detail the fields available for gateway_dns.

FieldValueType
ColoIDThe ID of the colo that received the DNS query (for example, 46, 72, 397)int
ColoNameThe name of the colo that received the DNS query (for example, ‘SJC’, ‘MIA’, ‘IAD’)string
DatetimeThe date and time the corresponding DNS request was made (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’)int or string
DeviceIDUUID of the device where the HTTP request originated from (for example, ‘dad71818-0429-11ec-a0dc-000000000000’)string
DstIPThe destination IP address the DNS query was made to (for example, ‘104.16.132.2290’)string
DstPortThe destination port used at the edge. The port changes based on the protocol used by the DNS query (for example, 0).int
EmailEmail used to authenticate the client (for example, ‘ [email protected] ’)string
LocationName of the location the DNS request is coming from. Location is created by the customer (for example, ‘7bdc7a9c-81d3-4816-8e56-000000000000’)string
MatchedCategoryIDsID or IDs of category that the domain was matched with the policy (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163])array[int]
PolicyName of the policy that was applied (if any) (for example, ‘7bdc7a9c-81d3-4816-8e56-de1acad3dec5’)string
PolicyIDId of the policy/rule that was applied (if any)string
ProtocolThe protocol used for the DNS query by the client (for example, ‘udp’)string
QueryCategoryIDsID or IDs of category that the domain belongs to (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163])array[int]
QueryNameThe query name (for example, ‘example.com’)string
QueryNameReversedQuery name in reverse (for example, ‘com.example’)string
QuerySizeThe size of the DNS request in bytes (for example, 151)int
QueryTypeThe type of DNS query (for example, ‘A’, ‘AAAA’, ‘MX’, or ‘TXT’)string
RDataThe rdata objects (for example, {“type”:“5”,“data”:“dns-packet-placeholder…"})array[object]
ResolverDecisionResult of the DNS query (for example, ‘overrideForSafeSearch’)string
SrcIPThe source IP address making the DNS query (for example, ‘104.16.132.229’)string
SrcPortThe port used by the client when they sent the DNS request (for example, 0)int
UserIDUser identity where the HTTP request originated from (for example, ‘00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000’)string