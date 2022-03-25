Gateway DNS

ColoID The ID of the colo that received the DNS query (for example, 46, 72, 397) int

ColoName The name of the colo that received the DNS query (for example, ‘SJC’, ‘MIA’, ‘IAD’) string

Datetime The date and time the corresponding DNS request was made (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’) int or string

DeviceID UUID of the device where the HTTP request originated from (for example, ‘dad71818-0429-11ec-a0dc-000000000000’) string

DstIP The destination IP address the DNS query was made to (for example, ‘104.16.132.2290’) string

DstPort The destination port used at the edge. The port changes based on the protocol used by the DNS query (for example, 0). int

Email Email used to authenticate the client (for example, ‘ [email protected] ’) string

Location Name of the location the DNS request is coming from. Location is created by the customer (for example, ‘7bdc7a9c-81d3-4816-8e56-000000000000’) string

MatchedCategoryIDs ID or IDs of category that the domain was matched with the policy (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163]) array[int]

Policy Name of the policy that was applied (if any) (for example, ‘7bdc7a9c-81d3-4816-8e56-de1acad3dec5’) string

PolicyID Id of the policy/rule that was applied (if any) string

Protocol The protocol used for the DNS query by the client (for example, ‘udp’) string

QueryCategoryIDs ID or IDs of category that the domain belongs to (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163]) array[int]

QueryName The query name (for example, ‘example.com’) string

QueryNameReversed Query name in reverse (for example, ‘com.example’) string

QuerySize The size of the DNS request in bytes (for example, 151) int

QueryType The type of DNS query (for example, ‘A’, ‘AAAA’, ‘MX’, or ‘TXT’) string

RData The rdata objects (for example, {“type”:“5”,“data”:“dns-packet-placeholder…"}) array[object]

ResolverDecision Result of the DNS query (for example, ‘overrideForSafeSearch’) string

SrcIP The source IP address making the DNS query (for example, ‘104.16.132.229’) string

SrcPort The port used by the client when they sent the DNS request (for example, 0) int