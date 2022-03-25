Gateway DNS
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
gateway_dns.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|ColoID
|The ID of the colo that received the DNS query (for example, 46, 72, 397)
|int
|ColoName
|The name of the colo that received the DNS query (for example, ‘SJC’, ‘MIA’, ‘IAD’)
|string
|Datetime
|The date and time the corresponding DNS request was made (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’)
|int or string
|DeviceID
|UUID of the device where the HTTP request originated from (for example, ‘dad71818-0429-11ec-a0dc-000000000000’)
|string
|DstIP
|The destination IP address the DNS query was made to (for example, ‘104.16.132.2290’)
|string
|DstPort
|The destination port used at the edge. The port changes based on the protocol used by the DNS query (for example, 0).
|int
|Email used to authenticate the client (for example, ‘ [email protected] ’)
|string
|Location
|Name of the location the DNS request is coming from. Location is created by the customer (for example, ‘7bdc7a9c-81d3-4816-8e56-000000000000’)
|string
|MatchedCategoryIDs
|ID or IDs of category that the domain was matched with the policy (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163])
|array[int]
|Policy
|Name of the policy that was applied (if any) (for example, ‘7bdc7a9c-81d3-4816-8e56-de1acad3dec5’)
|string
|PolicyID
|Id of the policy/rule that was applied (if any)
|string
|Protocol
|The protocol used for the DNS query by the client (for example, ‘udp’)
|string
|QueryCategoryIDs
|ID or IDs of category that the domain belongs to (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163])
|array[int]
|QueryName
|The query name (for example, ‘example.com’)
|string
|QueryNameReversed
|Query name in reverse (for example, ‘com.example’)
|string
|QuerySize
|The size of the DNS request in bytes (for example, 151)
|int
|QueryType
|The type of DNS query (for example, ‘A’, ‘AAAA’, ‘MX’, or ‘TXT’)
|string
|RData
|The rdata objects (for example, {“type”:“5”,“data”:“dns-packet-placeholder…"})
|array[object]
|ResolverDecision
|Result of the DNS query (for example, ‘overrideForSafeSearch’)
|string
|SrcIP
|The source IP address making the DNS query (for example, ‘104.16.132.229’)
|string
|SrcPort
|The port used by the client when they sent the DNS request (for example, 0)
|int
|UserID
|User identity where the HTTP request originated from (for example, ‘00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000’)
|string