Cloudflare dashboard SSO application

By adding a Dashboard SSO application to your Cloudflare Zero Trust account, you can enforce single sign-on (SSO) to the Cloudflare dashboard with the identity provider (IdP) of your choice.

Once you have configured SSO, every user that wants to login with Dashboard SSO will need to also be a Cloudflare user. If the account does not exist, the request will not forward the authentication phase to the Identity Provider. Refer to Managing Cloudflare account access External link icon Open external link for information on adding users to your Cloudflare account. Dashboard SSO is only available to Enterprise customers.

​​ Set up dashboard SSO

​​ Step 1 — Launch Cloudflare Zero Trust

To log into Cloudflare Zero Trust directly, go to the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account.

To log in through the Cloudflare dashboard:

​​ Step 2 — Set up an IdP

Configure an IdP following our detailed instructions .

Once you configure your IdP, make sure you also test your IdP .

Ask your account team to approve your SSO domain.

​​ Step 4 — Test and enable your application

To test and enable your SSO application: