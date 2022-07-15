Enable Gateway proxy with PAC files

This feature is only available to Enterprise customers.

You can apply Gateway HTTP policies at the browser level by configuring a Proxy Auto-Configuration (PAC) file. The PAC file contains a Javascript function which instructs a browser to forward traffic to a proxy server instead of directly to the destination server. When end users visit a website, their browser will send the request to a Cloudflare proxy server associated with your account, to be filtered by Gateway.

Install the Cloudflare certificate on your device.

​​ 1. Generate a proxy endpoint

You can generate a proxy endpoint on the Zero Trust dashboard or through the Cloudflare API. All devices you add to the proxy endpoint will be able to access your Cloudflare Tunnel applications and services. If you only want to proxy web traffic, you can build a network policy that blocks those source IPs from connecting to your internal resources. Create a proxy endpoint (dashboard) In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to Gateway > Proxy Endpoints. Click Create endpoint. Give your endpoint any name. Enter the public source IP address of your device(s) in CIDR notation. For example, IPv4 : 90.90.241.229/32 (up to /26 )

: (up to ) IPv6: 2601:645:4500:9c0:a945:f47c:23e9:a35b/128 Click Save endpoint and confirm the endpoint creation. Your Cloudflare proxy server domain is of the form: https://<SUBDOMAIN>.proxy.cloudflare-gateway.com Create a proxy endpoint (API) Run the following command: curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/gateway/proxy_endpoints \ --header 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \ --header 'X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>' \ --data '{"name": "any_name", "ips": ["<PUBLIC_IP>", "<PUBLIC_IP2>", "<PUBLIC_IP3>"]}' Replace <PUBLIC_IP> with the source IP address of your device in CIDR notation. For example, IPv4 : 90.90.241.229/32 (up to ‘/25’)

: (up to ‘/25’) IPv6: 2601:645:4500:9c0:a945:f47c:23e9:a35b/128 (up to ‘/109’) After running the command, you should see an output similar to { "result": { "id": "d969d7bf-ec28-4291-9af0-86825f472c21", "name": "test", "created_at": "2022-03-02T10:57:18.094789Z", "updated_at": "2022-03-02T10:57:18.094789Z", "ips": [ "90.90.241.229/32" ], "subdomain": "3ele0ss56t" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [] } Note the subdomain value returned by the API. Your Cloudflare proxy server domain is of the form: <SUBDOMAIN>.proxy.cloudflare-gateway.com In the example above, the subdomain is 3ele0ss56t and the proxy server domain is 3ele0ss56t.proxy.cloudflare-gateway.com .

​​ 2. Test your proxy server

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , create an HTTP policy for testing purposes. For example: Selector Operator Value Action Domain in example.com Block Verify that nothing is returned by a curl command: $ curl -4 -p -x https://3ele0ss56t.proxy.cloudflare-gateway.com https://example.com $

If curl returns a 401 code, it means the public IP of your device does not match the one used to generate the proxy server. Make sure that WARP is turned off on your device and double-check that curl is not using IPv6 (use the -4 option to force IPv4).

​​ 3. Create a PAC file

A PAC file is a text file that specifies which traffic should redirect to the proxy server.

Below is the default PAC file. You can customize the file External link icon Open external link and host it somewhere your browser can access, such as on an internal web server or on Cloudflare Workers.

function FindProxyForURL ( url , host ) { if ( isInNet ( dnsResolve ( host ) , "10.0.0.0" , "255.0.0.0" ) || isInNet ( dnsResolve ( host ) , "172.16.0.0" , "255.240.0.0" ) || isInNet ( dnsResolve ( host ) , "192.168.0.0" , "255.255.0.0" ) ) { return "DIRECT" ; } if ( isInNet ( dnsResolve ( host ) , "127.0.0.0" , "255.0.0.0" ) ) { return "DIRECT" ; } return "HTTPS 3ele0ss56t.proxy.cloudflare-gateway.com:443" ; }

Make sure the directive used for the endpoint is HTTPS and not PROXY .

and not . You must use a PAC file instead of configuring the endpoint directly in the proxy configuration of the browser. This is because modern browsers still do not support HTTPS proxies without PAC files.

Use a proper text editor such as VSCode to avoid added characters.

​​ 4. Configure your browser

All major browsers support PAC files. You can configure individual browsers, or you can configure system settings that apply to all browsers on the device. Multiple devices can call the same PAC file as long as their source IP addresses were included in the proxy endpoint configuration.

The following example demonstrates the setup procedure for Firefox.

In Firefox, go to Settings and scroll down to Network Settings. Select Settings. Select Automatic proxy configuration URL. Enter the URL where your PAC file is hosted, for example https://proxy-pac.cflr.workers.dev/3ele0ss56t.pac . Select OK. HTTP traffic from Firefox is now being filtered by Gateway.

​​ 5. Test your HTTP policy

You can test any supported HTTP policy, such as the example policy created in Step 2. When you go to https://example.com in your browser, you should see the Gateway block page.

At this time, the agentless HTTP proxy does not support identity-based policies or mTLS authentication.

Browser Isolation is disabled by default, because the lack of user identity information poses a potential security risk. If you want to apply Isolate policies, request access from your account team.