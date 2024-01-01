 Skip to content
Enable automatic cloudflared authentication

When users connect to an Access application through cloudflared, the browser prompts them to allow access by displaying this page:

Access request prompt page displayed after logging in with cloudflared.

Automatic cloudflared authentication allows users to skip this login page if they already have an active IdP session.

To enable automatic cloudflared authentication:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
  2. Locate your application and select Configure.
  3. In the Settings tab, scroll down to Additional settings.
  4. Turn on Enable automatic cloudflared authentication.
  5. Select Save application.

This option will still prompt a browser window in the background, but authentication will now happen automatically.

