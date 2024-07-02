This guide covers how to configure Digicert External link icon Open external link as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Users can sign in using service provider initiated SSO by using the SP Initiated Custom SSO URL. Alternatively, users can go to www.digicert.com/account , select Sign in with SSO, and enter the name of the identity provider configured in step 2. Add a SAML SSO provider in Digicert.