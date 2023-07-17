Public hostnames

With Cloudflare Tunnel, you can expose your HTTP resources to the Internet via a public hostname. For example, you can add a route that points docs.example.com to localhost:8080 . Anyone can now view your local application by going to docs.example.com in their web browser.

Cloudflare can route traffic to your Cloudflare Tunnel connection using a DNS record or Cloudflare’s Load Balancer product. You can configure either option from the Cloudflare dashboard by pointing a DNS CNAME record or a Load Balancer pool to the Cloudflare Tunnel subdomain for your connection. You can also associate these records with your Tunnel from cloudflared directly.

Cloudflare Tunnel can also be configured to route traffic to multiple hostnames to multiple services in your environment.