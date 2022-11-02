Non-identity on-ramps

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can isolate HTTP traffic from on-ramps such as proxy endpoints or Magic WAN. Since these on-ramps do not require users to log in to Cloudflare WARP, identity-based policies are not supported. If you want to apply Isolate policies based on user identity, you will need to either install the WARP client or manually redirect users to the Clientless Web Isolation URL.