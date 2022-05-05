Browser Isolation with firewall

If your organization uses a firewall or other policies to restrict Internet traffic, you may need to make a few changes to allow Browser Isolation to connect.

​​ Remoting client

Isolated pages are served by the remoting client. This client communicates to Cloudflare’s network via HTTPS and WebRTC.

​​ Remoting Client (Services)

The remoting client provides static assets and API endpoints. For Browser Isolation to function, you must allow:

HTTPS traffic to *.browser.run on port 443

​​ Clientless Web Isolation

Users connecting through Clientless Web Isolation also require connectivity to Cloudflare Access. For users to connect to Access, you must allow:

HTTPS traffic to https://<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com on port 443

​​ WebRTC channel

Browser Isolation uses WebRTC for low-latency communication between the local browser and the remote browser.

In order to pass WebRTC traffic, the remoting client must be able to connect to the following IP addresses:

IPv4 Range: 162.159.201.10 - 162.159.201.255

IPv6 Range: 2606:4700:f2::/48

WebRTC traffic does not flow through proxies specified in local browser HTTP/HTTPS proxy settings. The connecting device needs to be able to directly connect to the WebRTC IP ranges.