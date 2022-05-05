Browser Isolation with firewall
If your organization uses a firewall or other policies to restrict Internet traffic, you may need to make a few changes to allow Browser Isolation to connect.
Remoting client
Isolated pages are served by the remoting client. This client communicates to Cloudflare’s network via HTTPS and WebRTC.
Remoting Client (Services)
The remoting client provides static assets and API endpoints. For Browser Isolation to function, you must allow:
- HTTPS traffic to
*.browser.runon port
443
Clientless Web Isolation
Users connecting through Clientless Web Isolation also require connectivity to Cloudflare Access. For users to connect to Access, you must allow:
- HTTPS traffic to
https://<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.comon port
443
WebRTC channel
Browser Isolation uses WebRTC for low-latency communication between the local browser and the remote browser.
In order to pass WebRTC traffic, the remoting client must be able to connect to the following IP addresses:
- IPv4 Range:
162.159.201.10 - 162.159.201.255
- IPv6 Range:
2606:4700:f2::/48