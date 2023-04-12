Device posture results

ClientVersion The Zero Trust client version at the time of upload. string

DeviceID The device ID that performed the posture upload. string

DeviceManufacturer The manufacturer of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on. string

DeviceModel The model of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on. string

DeviceName The name of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on. string

DeviceSerialNumber The serial number of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on. string

DeviceType The Zero Trust client operating system type. string

Email The email used to register the device with the Zero Trust client. string

OSVersion The operating system version at the time of upload. string

PolicyID The posture check ID associated with this device posture result. string

PostureCheckName The name of the posture check associated with this device posture result. string

PostureCheckType The type of the Zero Trust client check or service provider check. string

PostureEvaluatedResult Whether this posture upload passes the associated posture check, given the requirements posture check at the time of the timestamp. bool

PostureExpectedJSON JSON object of what the posture check expects from the Zero Trust client. object

PostureReceivedJSON JSON object of what the Zero Trust client actually uploads. object

Timestamp The date and time the corresponding device posture upload was performed (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’). int or string