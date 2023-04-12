Cloudflare Docs
Logs
  6. Device posture results

The descriptions below detail the fields available for device_posture_results.

FieldValueType
ClientVersionThe Zero Trust client version at the time of upload.string
DeviceIDThe device ID that performed the posture upload.string
DeviceManufacturerThe manufacturer of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.string
DeviceModelThe model of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.string
DeviceNameThe name of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.string
DeviceSerialNumberThe serial number of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.string
DeviceTypeThe Zero Trust client operating system type.string
EmailThe email used to register the device with the Zero Trust client.string
OSVersionThe operating system version at the time of upload.string
PolicyIDThe posture check ID associated with this device posture result.string
PostureCheckNameThe name of the posture check associated with this device posture result.string
PostureCheckTypeThe type of the Zero Trust client check or service provider check.string
PostureEvaluatedResultWhether this posture upload passes the associated posture check, given the requirements posture check at the time of the timestamp.bool
PostureExpectedJSONJSON object of what the posture check expects from the Zero Trust client.object
PostureReceivedJSONJSON object of what the Zero Trust client actually uploads.object
TimestampThe date and time the corresponding device posture upload was performed (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’).int or string
UserUIDThe uid of the user who registered the device.string