Device posture results
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
device_posture_results.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|ClientVersion
|The Zero Trust client version at the time of upload.
|string
|DeviceID
|The device ID that performed the posture upload.
|string
|DeviceManufacturer
|The manufacturer of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.
|string
|DeviceModel
|The model of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.
|string
|DeviceName
|The name of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.
|string
|DeviceSerialNumber
|The serial number of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.
|string
|DeviceType
|The Zero Trust client operating system type.
|string
|The email used to register the device with the Zero Trust client.
|string
|OSVersion
|The operating system version at the time of upload.
|string
|PolicyID
|The posture check ID associated with this device posture result.
|string
|PostureCheckName
|The name of the posture check associated with this device posture result.
|string
|PostureCheckType
|The type of the Zero Trust client check or service provider check.
|string
|PostureEvaluatedResult
|Whether this posture upload passes the associated posture check, given the requirements posture check at the time of the timestamp.
|bool
|PostureExpectedJSON
|JSON object of what the posture check expects from the Zero Trust client.
|object
|PostureReceivedJSON
|JSON object of what the Zero Trust client actually uploads.
|object
|Timestamp
|The date and time the corresponding device posture upload was performed (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’).
|int or string
|UserUID
|The uid of the user who registered the device.
|string