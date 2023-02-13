Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
WARP modes

You can deploy the WARP client in different modes to control the types of traffic sent to Cloudflare Gateway. The WARP mode determines which Zero Trust features are available on the device.

​​ Gateway with WARP (default)

This mode is best suited for organizations that want to use advanced firewall/proxy functionalities and enforce device posture rules.

DNS filteringHTTP filteringFeatures enabled
YesYesDNS policies, HTTP policies, Browser Isolation, identity-based policies, device posture checks, AV scanning, and Data Loss Prevention

​​ Gateway with DoH

This mode is best suited for organizations that only want to apply DNS filtering to outbound traffic from their company devices. Network and HTTP traffic is handled by the default mechanisms on your devices.

DNS filteringHTTP filteringFeatures enabled
YesNoDNS policies

​​ Proxy mode

This mode is best suited for organizations that want to filter traffic directed to specific applications.

DNS filteringHTTP filteringFeatures enabled
NoYesHTTP policies, Browser Isolation, identity-based policies, AV scanning, and Data Loss Prevention for traffic sent through localhost proxy

​​ Device Information Only

This mode is best suited for organizations that only want to enforce device posture for Access applications. DNS, Network and HTTP traffic is handled by the default mechanisms on your devices.

DNS filteringHTTP filteringFeatures enabled
NoNoDevice posture rules in Access policies

When you enroll a device in Device Information Only mode, the WARP client will automatically create and install a client certificate on the device (unless you have previously installed the Cloudflare certificate). The client certificate is necessary to confirm the source of outgoing traffic. You can view the certificate on the Cloudflare dashboard by selecting your domain and going to SSL/TLS > Client Certificates.