Connect to Google Workspace through Access

This guide covers how to configure Cloudflare Access as a single sign-on provider for your Google Workspace account.

​​ 1. Create an application in Zero Trust

Log in to Zero Trust External link icon Open external link and navigate to Access > Applications. Select SaaS application. Fill in the following information: Application : Google.

: Google. Entity ID : google.com

: Assertion Consumer Service URL : https://www.google.com/a/<your_domain.com>/acs , where <your_domain.com> is your Google Workspace domain.

: , where is your Google Workspace domain. Name ID Format: Email.

When you put your Google Workspace behind Access, users will not be able to log in using Google or Google Workspace as an identity provider.

On the next page, create an Access policy for your application. For example, you could allow users with an @your_domain.com email address. On the next page, you will see your SSO endpoint, Access Entity ID or Issuer, and Public key. These values will be used to configure Google Workspace.

​​ 2. Create a certificate from your public key

Copy and then paste your Public key into a text editor. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE----- . For example, -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- <PUBLIC_KEY> -----END CERTIFICATE----- Set the file extension as .crt and save.

​​ 3. Create an SSO provider in Google Workspace

Log in to your Google Admin console External link icon Open external link . Navigate to Security > Authentication > SSO with third party IdP. Select Third-party SSO profile for your organization. Enable Set up SSO with third-party identity provider. Fill in the following information: Sign-in page URL : Copy and then paste your SSO endpoint from Zero Trust.

: Copy and then paste your from Zero Trust. Sign-out page URL : https://<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/logout , where <team-name> is your Zero Trust team name .

: , where is your Zero Trust . Verification certificate: Upload the certificate file containing your public key. (Optional) Enable Use a domain specific issuer. If you select this option, Google will send an issuer specific to your Google Workspace domain ( google.com/a/<your_domain.com> instead of the standard google.com ).

​​ 4. Test the integration

To test the integration, open an incognito browser window and go to https://mail.google.com/ . An Access login screen should appear.

Error: “G Suite - This account cannot be accessed because the login credentials could not be verified.”

If you see this error, it is likely that the public key and private key do not match. Confirm that your certificate file includes the correct public key.