You can install cloudflared as a system service on Windows.

By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the %USERPROFILE%\.cloudflared\config.yml configuration file. At a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:

Download the latest cloudflared version.

Create a new directory: Terminal window C:\Cloudflared\bin

Copy the .exe file you downloaded in step 1 to the new directory and rename it to cloudflared.exe .

Open CMD as an administrator and go to C:\Cloudflared\bin .

Run this command to install cloudflared : Terminal window cloudflared.exe service install

Next, run this command to create another directory: Terminal window mkdir C: \W indows \S ystem32 \c onfig \s ystemprofile \. cloudflared

Log in and authenticate cloudflared : Terminal window cloudflared.exe login

The login command will generate a cert.pem file and save it to your user profile by default. Copy the file to the .cloudflared folder created in step 5 using this command: Terminal window copy C: \U sers \% USERNAME% \. cloudflared \c ert.pem C: \W indows \S ystem32 \c onfig \s ystemprofile \. cloudflared \c ert.pem

Next, create a tunnel: Terminal window cloudflared.exe tunnel create <Tunnel Name> This will generate a credentials file in .json format.

Create a configuration file with the following content: tunnel: <Tunnel ID> credentials-file: C:\Windows\System32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared\<Tunnel-ID>.json # Uncomment the following two lines if you are using self-signed certificates in your origin server # originRequest: # noTLSVerify: true ingress: - hostname: app.mydomain.com service: https://internal.mydomain.com - service: http_status:404 logfile: C:\Cloudflared\cloudflared.log

Copy the credentials file to the folder created in step 6: Terminal window copy C: \U sers \% USERNAME% \. cloudflared \< Tunnel-ID>.json C: \W indows \S ystem32 \c onfig \s ystemprofile \. cloudflared \< Tunnel-ID>.json

Validate the ingress rule entries in your configuration file using the command: Terminal window cloudflared.exe tunnel ingress validate

In the Registry Editor, go to Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Cloudflared .

In the Cloudflared registry entry, modify ImagePath to point to the cloudflared.exe and config.yml files. Make sure that there are no extra spaces or characters while you modify the registry entry, as this could cause problems with starting the service. Terminal window C:\Cloudflared\bin\cloudflared.exe --config=C: \U sers \% USERNAME% \. cloudflared \c onfig.yml tunnel run