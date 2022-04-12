SAML | PingOne®
The PingOne® cloud platform from PingIdentity provides SSO identity management. Cloudflare Access supports PingOne as a SAML identity provider.
Set up PingOne (SAML)
In your PingIdentity environment, navigate to Connections > Applications.
Click Add Application.
Enter an Application Name.
Select SAML Application.
Click Configure.
To fill in your Cloudflare Access metadata:
- Select Import from URL.
- Set the Import URL to:https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback
where
<your-team-name>is your Cloudflare Zero Trust team name .
- Click Import.
- Save the configuration.
In the Configuration tab, click Download metadata and save the XML metadata file. This file will be used in a later step to add PingOne to the Zero Trust Dashboard.
In the Attribute Mappings tab, add the following required attributes (case sensitive) and click Save.
|Application attribute
|Outgoing value
email
|Email Address
givenName
|Given Name
surName
|Family Name
These SAML attributes tell Cloudflare Access who the user is.
- Enable the application.
- On the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to Settings > Authentication.
- Under Login methods, click Add new.
- Select SAML.
- Upload your PingOne XML metadata file from Step #7.
- (Recommended) Enable Sign SAML authentication request .
- Click Save.
You can now test your connection and create Access policies based on the configured login method and SAML attributes.