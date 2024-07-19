Connect to Ironclad through Access
This guide covers how to configure Ironclad as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
Prerequisites
- An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
- Admin access to a Ironclad site
1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust
- In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
- Select Add an application > SaaS.
- For Application, enter
Ironcladand select the corresponding textbox that appears.
- For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
- Select Add application.
- Copy the SSO Endpoint and Public key.
- Keep this window open without selecting Select configuration. You will finish this configuration in step 3. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust.
2. Add a SAML SSO provider to Ironclad
- In Ironclad, select your profile picture > Company settings > Integrations > SAML.
- Select Add SAML Configuration > Show Additional IdP Settings.
- Copy the Callback value.
- Fill in the following fields:
- Entry Point: SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- Identity Provider Certificate: Public key from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. The key will automatically be wrapped in
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----and
-----END CERTIFICATE-----.
- Select Save.
3. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust
- In your open Zero Trust window, fill in the following fields:
- Entity ID:
ironcladapp.com
- Assertion Consumer Service URL: Callback from Ironclad SAML SSO set-up.
- Name ID format: Email
- Entity ID:
- Select Save configuration.
- Configure Access policies for the application.
- Select Done.
4. Add a test user to Ironclad and test the integration
- In Ironclad, select your profile picture > Company settings > Users & Groups.
- Select Invite User.
- For Email addresses, add your desired email address for your test user.
- For Sign-in Method, ensure Sign in with (your-team-domain.cloudflareaccess.com) is selected
- Select Invite.
- In the invitation email sent to the test user, select Join now. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.
- Once this is successful, you can contact your LE, CSM POC, or
[email protected]to migrate existing users to SSO login.