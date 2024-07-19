Connect to Ironclad through Access

This guide covers how to configure Ironclad External link icon Open external link as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust Admin access to a Ironclad site

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application > SaaS. For Application, enter Ironclad and select the corresponding textbox that appears. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Copy the SSO Endpoint and Public key. Keep this window open without selecting Select configuration. You will finish this configuration in step 3. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust .

​​ 2. Add a SAML SSO provider to Ironclad

In Ironclad, select your profile picture > Company settings > Integrations > SAML. Select Add SAML Configuration > Show Additional IdP Settings. Copy the Callback value. Fill in the following fields: Entry Point : SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

: SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. Identity Provider Certificate: Public key from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. The key will automatically be wrapped in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE----- . Select Save.

​​ 3. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In your open Zero Trust window, fill in the following fields: Entity ID : ironcladapp.com

: Assertion Consumer Service URL : Callback from Ironclad SAML SSO set-up.

: Callback from Ironclad SAML SSO set-up. Name ID format: Email Select Save configuration. Configure Access policies for the application. Select Done.

​​ 4. Add a test user to Ironclad and test the integration