Connect to Jamf Pro through Access
This guide covers how to configure Jamf Pro in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
Prerequisites
- Admin access to a Jamf Pro account
1. Collect Jamf Pro information
- In Jamf Pro, go to Settings > Systems > Single Sign-On > Edit.
- Copy the pre-populated URL in Entity ID.
- Paste the URL in a web browser to download the Jamf metadata file.
- Open the
metadata.xmlfile in a text editor, and copy the values for Entity ID and Assertion Consumer Service.
2. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust
- In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
- Select Add an application > SaaS > Select .
- For Application, type
Jamfor
Jamf Proand select the textbox that appears below.
- For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
- Select Add application.
- Fill in the following fields:
- Entity ID: Entity ID value from Jamf Pro metadata file.
- Assertion Consumer Service URL: Assertion Consumer Service value from Jamf Pro metadata file.
- Name ID format: Email
- Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint.
- Select Save configuration.
- Configure Access policies for the application.
- Select Done.
3. Add a SAML SSO provider to Jamf Pro
- In Jamf Pro, go to Settings > Single Sign-On > Edit.
- In Identity Provider menu, select Other.
- Label Other provider as
Cloudflare.
- Fill in the following fields:
- Entity ID: Entity ID from Jamf Pro metadata file.
- Identity Provider Metadata Source: SAML Metadata endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- Identity Provider User Mapping: Name ID
- Jamf Pro User Mapping: Email
- Turn on Single Sign On.
4. Provision Users Locally in Jamf Pro
- Go to Settings > Systems > User accounts and groups > New.
- Create the users as defined in your identity provider by entering each user’s:
- Username
- Full name
- User type
- Level of access
- Privileges
5. Test the Integration
Log out of Jamf Pro and open an incognito browser window. Go to your Jamf Pro URL. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.