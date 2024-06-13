Connect to Jamf Pro through Access

This guide covers how to configure Jamf Pro in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Admin access to a Jamf Pro account

​​ 1. Collect Jamf Pro information

In Jamf Pro, go to Settings > Systems > Single Sign-On > Edit. Copy the pre-populated URL in Entity ID. Paste the URL in a web browser to download the Jamf metadata file. Open the metadata.xml file in a text editor, and copy the values for Entity ID and Assertion Consumer Service.

​​ 2. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application > SaaS > Select . For Application, type Jamf or Jamf Pro and select the textbox that appears below. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Fill in the following fields: Entity ID : Entity ID value from Jamf Pro metadata file.

: Entity ID value from Jamf Pro metadata file. Assertion Consumer Service URL : Assertion Consumer Service value from Jamf Pro metadata file.

: Assertion Consumer Service value from Jamf Pro metadata file. Name ID format: Email Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint. Select Save configuration. Configure Access policies for the application. Select Done.

​​ 3. Add a SAML SSO provider to Jamf Pro

In Jamf Pro, go to Settings > Single Sign-On > Edit. In Identity Provider menu, select Other. Label Other provider as Cloudflare . Fill in the following fields: Entity ID : Entity ID from Jamf Pro metadata file.

: Entity ID from Jamf Pro metadata file. Identity Provider Metadata Source : SAML Metadata endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

: SAML Metadata endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. Identity Provider User Mapping : Name ID

: Name ID Jamf Pro User Mapping: Email Turn on Single Sign On.

The Failover Login URL located on this page can be used to log in if your SSO does not work.

​​ 4. Provision Users Locally in Jamf Pro

Go to Settings > Systems > User accounts and groups > New. Create the users as defined in your identity provider by entering each user’s: Username

Full name

Email

User type

Level of access

Privileges

​​ 5. Test the Integration

Log out of Jamf Pro and open an incognito browser window. Go to your Jamf Pro URL. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.