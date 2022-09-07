Access requests
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
access_requests.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|Action
|What type of record is this. login | logout
|string
|Allowed
|AppDomain
|The domain of the Application that Access is protecting
|string
|AppType
|The type of the Application that Access is protecting
|string
|AppUUID
|Access Application UUID
|string
|Connection
|Identity provider used for the login
|string
|Country
|Request’s country of origin
|string
|CreatedAt
|The date and time the corresponding access request was made (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’)
|int or string
|Email of the user who logged in
|string
|IPAddress
|The IP address of the client
|string
|PurposeJustificationPrompt
|Message prompted to the client when accessing the application
|string
|PurposeJustificationResponse
|Justification given by the client when accessing the application
|string
|RayID
|Identifier of the request
|string
|TemporaryAccessApprovers
|List of approvers for this access request
|array[string]
|TemporaryAccessDuration
|Approved duration for this access request
|int
|UserUID
|The uid of the user who logged in
|string