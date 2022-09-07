Cloudflare Docs
Access requests

The descriptions below detail the fields available for access_requests.

FieldValueType
ActionWhat type of record is this. login | logoutstring
Allowed
AppDomainThe domain of the Application that Access is protectingstring
AppTypeThe type of the Application that Access is protectingstring
AppUUIDAccess Application UUIDstring
ConnectionIdentity provider used for the loginstring
CountryRequest’s country of originstring
CreatedAtThe date and time the corresponding access request was made (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’)int or string
EmailEmail of the user who logged instring
IPAddressThe IP address of the clientstring
PurposeJustificationPromptMessage prompted to the client when accessing the applicationstring
PurposeJustificationResponseJustification given by the client when accessing the applicationstring
RayIDIdentifier of the requeststring
TemporaryAccessApproversList of approvers for this access requestarray[string]
TemporaryAccessDurationApproved duration for this access requestint
UserUIDThe uid of the user who logged instring