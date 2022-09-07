Access requests

Action What type of record is this. login | logout string

Allowed

AppDomain The domain of the Application that Access is protecting string

AppType The type of the Application that Access is protecting string

AppUUID Access Application UUID string

Connection Identity provider used for the login string

Country Request’s country of origin string

CreatedAt The date and time the corresponding access request was made (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’) int or string

Email Email of the user who logged in string

IPAddress The IP address of the client string

PurposeJustificationPrompt Message prompted to the client when accessing the application string

PurposeJustificationResponse Justification given by the client when accessing the application string

RayID Identifier of the request string

TemporaryAccessApprovers List of approvers for this access request array[string]

TemporaryAccessDuration Approved duration for this access request int