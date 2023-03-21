Debug logs
The WARP client provides diagnostic logs that you can use to troubleshoot connectivity issues on a device.
macOS/Windows/Linux
Retrieve logs
To view debug logs on desktop devices:
- Open a Terminal window.
- Run the
warp-diagtool:$ warp-diag
This will place a
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your Desktop.
- Open a Command Prompt or Powershell window.
- Run the
warp-diagtool:C:\Users\JohnDoe>warp-diag
This will place a
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your Desktop.
- Open a Terminal window.
- Run the
warp-diagtool:$ warp-diag
This will place a
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip in the same folder you ran the command from.
warp-diag logs
The
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip archive contains the following files:
|File name
|Description
boringtun.log
|Log for the WARP tunnel that serves traffic from the device to Cloudflare’s global network.
connectivity.txt
|DNS resolution and HTTP trace requests to validate a successful connection.
daemon.log
|Detailed log of all actions performed by the WARP client, including all communication between the device and Cloudflare’s global network. Note: This is the most useful debug log.
daemon_dns.log
|Contains detailed DNS logs if Log DNS queries was enabled on WARP.
date.txt
|Date and time (UTC) when you ran the
warp-diag command.
dns-check.txt
|Verifies that the WARP DNS servers are set as system default. For operating modes where DNS filtering is enabled, this file contains the IPs of the local WARP DNS proxy (
127.0.2.2:0,
127.0.2.3:0,
[fd01:db8:1111::2]:0, and
[fd01:db8:1111::3]:0).
dns_stats.log
|Statistics on the DNS queries received and resolved by WARP, generated every two minutes.
etc-hosts.txt
|Static DNS config of device.
gui-launcher.log
|macOS console log showing application launch
gui-log.log
|Log file for the GUI app that users interact with.
hostname.txt
|Name of the device.
ifconfig.txt
ipconfig.txt
|IP configuration of each network interface.
installer.log
|MSI or PKG installation log
local_policy_redacted.txt
|Managed deployment parameters on the device.
netstat.txt
routetable.txt
|Routing table used by the device.
netstat-v6.txt
|IPv6 routing table (Linux only).
platform.txt
|Operating system of the device.
ps.txt
processes.txt
|List of all active processes on the device when
warp-diag was run.
resolv.conf
|The contents of the
/etc/resolv.conf file on Mac/Linux, where system DNS servers are configured.
route.txt
|Output from the
route get command used to verify that network traffic is going over the correct interface.
scutil-dns.txt
|DNS configuration on Mac/Linux (available in
ipconfig.txt on Windows).
scutil-proxy.txt
|Proxy configuration on Mac/Linux (available in
ipconfig.txt on Windows).
stats.log
|Uptime and throughput stats for the WARP tunnel, generated every two minutes.
sw-vers.txt
|Operating system of the device.
sysinfo.json
|CPU and memory usage when
warp-diag was run. This information is useful for determining whether slow speeds are due to heavy system load.
systeminfo.txt
system-profile.txt
|System software overview.
timezone.txt
|Local timezone of the device specified as a UTC offset.
traceroute.txt
|Traceroute to the WARP ingress IPs showing the path from the device to Cloudflare’s global network.
uname.txt
|Linux-only system information including kernel version.
v4interfaces.txt
v4subinterfaces.txt
v6interfaces.txt
v6subinterfaces.txt
|IPv4 and IPv6 network configuration on Windows.
version.txt
|WARP client version installed on the device.
warp-account.txt
|WARP client device enrollment information.
warp-device-posture.txt
|Device posture data obtained by the WARP client.
warp-dns-stats.txt
|Summary of recent DNS queries on the device since
dns-stats.log was generated.
warp-network.txt
|Network settings on the device detected by WARP.
warp-settings.txt
|WARP client settings applied to the device.
warp-stats.txt
|Uptime and throughput of the WARP tunnel since
stats.log was generated.
warp-status.txt
|Status of WARP switch (
Connected or
Disconnected).
Multiple versions of the same log
The
warp-debugging-info folder may contain multiple versions of the same log, such as
daemon.log,
daemon.1.log, and
daemon.2.log. Since logs can get very long, they are rotated either daily or when they exceed a certain size.
<logfile>.logis the most current log. This is almost always the log you should be looking at, as it shows events that occured on the day you ran the
warp-diagcommand.
<logfile>.1.logshows events from the previous day.
<logfile>.2.logshows events from two days before.
iOS/Android/ChromeOS
Retrieve logs
To view debug logs on mobile devices:
- Open the 1.1.1.1 app.
- Go to Settings > Advanced > Diagnostics.
- Scroll down to Debug logs and choose from the available logs.
Mobile app logs
Mobile app logs contain a subset of the information available for desktop clients. To learn more about these files, refer to their equivalent warp-diag logs.
iOS
|Name
|Equivalent warp-diag log
|DNS logs
daemon_dns.log
|Console logs > Extension logs
daemon.log
|Console logs > Application logs
connectivity.txt and
gui-log.log
|Routing table
netstat.txt
Android/ChromeOS
|Name
|Equivalent warp-diag log
|DNS logs
daemon_dns.log
|Console logs
connectivity.txt,
netstat.log, and
gui-log.log
|Native logs
daemon.log