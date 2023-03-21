Debug logs

The WARP client provides diagnostic logs that you can use to troubleshoot connectivity issues on a device.

To view debug logs on desktop devices:

macOS

Windows

Linux Open a Terminal window. Run the warp-diag tool: $ warp-diag This will place a warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your Desktop. Open a Command Prompt or Powershell window. Run the warp-diag tool: C: \ Users \ JohnDoe > warp-diag This will place a warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your Desktop. Open a Terminal window. Run the warp-diag tool: $ warp-diag This will place a warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip in the same folder you ran the command from.

The warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip archive contains the following files:

File name Description boringtun.log Log for the WARP tunnel that serves traffic from the device to Cloudflare’s global network. connectivity.txt DNS resolution and HTTP trace requests to validate a successful connection . daemon.log Detailed log of all actions performed by the WARP client, including all communication between the device and Cloudflare’s global network. Note: This is the most useful debug log. daemon_dns.log Contains detailed DNS logs if Log DNS queries was enabled on WARP. date.txt Date and time (UTC) when you ran the warp-diag command. dns-check.txt Verifies that the WARP DNS servers are set as system default. For operating modes where DNS filtering is enabled, this file contains the IPs of the local WARP DNS proxy ( 127.0.2.2:0 , 127.0.2.3:0 , [fd01:db8:1111::2]:0 , and [fd01:db8:1111::3]:0 ). dns_stats.log Statistics on the DNS queries received and resolved by WARP, generated every two minutes. etc-hosts.txt Static DNS config of device. gui-launcher.log macOS console log showing application launch gui-log.log Log file for the GUI app that users interact with. hostname.txt Name of the device. ifconfig.txt ipconfig.txt IP configuration of each network interface. installer.log MSI or PKG installation log local_policy_redacted.txt Managed deployment parameters on the device. netstat.txt routetable.txt Routing table used by the device. netstat-v6.txt IPv6 routing table (Linux only). platform.txt Operating system of the device. ps.txt

processes.txt List of all active processes on the device when warp-diag was run. resolv.conf The contents of the /etc/resolv.conf file on Mac/Linux, where system DNS servers are configured. route.txt Output from the route get command used to verify that network traffic is going over the correct interface. scutil-dns.txt DNS configuration on Mac/Linux (available in ipconfig.txt on Windows). scutil-proxy.txt Proxy configuration on Mac/Linux (available in ipconfig.txt on Windows). stats.log Uptime and throughput stats for the WARP tunnel, generated every two minutes. sw-vers.txt Operating system of the device. sysinfo.json CPU and memory usage when warp-diag was run. This information is useful for determining whether slow speeds are due to heavy system load. systeminfo.txt system-profile.txt System software overview. timezone.txt Local timezone of the device specified as a UTC offset. traceroute.txt Traceroute to the WARP ingress IPs showing the path from the device to Cloudflare’s global network. uname.txt Linux-only system information including kernel version. v4interfaces.txt v4subinterfaces.txt v6interfaces.txt v6subinterfaces.txt IPv4 and IPv6 network configuration on Windows. version.txt WARP client version installed on the device. warp-account.txt WARP client device enrollment information. warp-device-posture.txt Device posture data obtained by the WARP client. warp-dns-stats.txt Summary of recent DNS queries on the device since dns-stats.log was generated. warp-network.txt Network settings on the device detected by WARP. warp-settings.txt WARP client settings applied to the device. warp-stats.txt Uptime and throughput of the WARP tunnel since stats.log was generated. warp-status.txt Status of WARP switch ( Connected or Disconnected ).

​​ Multiple versions of the same log

The warp-debugging-info folder may contain multiple versions of the same log, such as daemon.log , daemon.1.log , and daemon.2.log . Since logs can get very long, they are rotated either daily or when they exceed a certain size.

<logfile>.log is the most current log. This is almost always the log you should be looking at, as it shows events that occured on the day you ran the warp-diag command.

is the most current log. This is almost always the log you should be looking at, as it shows events that occured on the day you ran the command. <logfile>.1.log shows events from the previous day.

shows events from the previous day. <logfile>.2.log shows events from two days before.

In timestamped logs such as daemon.log , the most recent events will appear at the end of the file.

​​ Retrieve logs

To view debug logs on mobile devices:

Open the 1.1.1.1 app. Go to Settings > Advanced > Diagnostics. Scroll down to Debug logs and choose from the available logs .

​​ Mobile app logs

Mobile app logs contain a subset of the information available for desktop clients. To learn more about these files, refer to their equivalent warp-diag logs.

Name Equivalent warp-diag log DNS logs daemon_dns.log Console logs > Extension logs daemon.log Console logs > Application logs connectivity.txt and gui-log.log Routing table netstat.txt