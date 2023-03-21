Cloudflare Docs
Debug logs

The WARP client provides diagnostic logs that you can use to troubleshoot connectivity issues on a device.

​​ macOS/Windows/Linux

​​ Retrieve logs

To view debug logs on desktop devices:

  1. Open a Terminal window.
  2. Run the warp-diag tool:
    $ warp-diag

This will place a warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your Desktop.

  1. Open a Command Prompt or Powershell window.
  2. Run the warp-diag tool:
    C:\Users\JohnDoe>warp-diag

This will place a warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your Desktop.

  1. Open a Terminal window.
  2. Run the warp-diag tool:
    $ warp-diag

This will place a warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip in the same folder you ran the command from.

​​ warp-diag logs

The warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip archive contains the following files:

File nameDescription
boringtun.logLog for the WARP tunnel that serves traffic from the device to Cloudflare’s global network.
connectivity.txtDNS resolution and HTTP trace requests to validate a successful connection.
daemon.logDetailed log of all actions performed by the WARP client, including all communication between the device and Cloudflare’s global network. Note: This is the most useful debug log.
daemon_dns.logContains detailed DNS logs if Log DNS queries was enabled on WARP.
date.txtDate and time (UTC) when you ran the warp-diag command.
dns-check.txtVerifies that the WARP DNS servers are set as system default. For operating modes where DNS filtering is enabled, this file contains the IPs of the local WARP DNS proxy (127.0.2.2:0, 127.0.2.3:0, [fd01:db8:1111::2]:0, and [fd01:db8:1111::3]:0).
dns_stats.logStatistics on the DNS queries received and resolved by WARP, generated every two minutes.
etc-hosts.txtStatic DNS config of device.
gui-launcher.logmacOS console log showing application launch
gui-log.logLog file for the GUI app that users interact with.
hostname.txtName of the device.
ifconfig.txt
ipconfig.txt		IP configuration of each network interface.
installer.logMSI or PKG installation log
local_policy_redacted.txtManaged deployment parameters on the device.
netstat.txt
routetable.txt		Routing table used by the device.
netstat-v6.txtIPv6 routing table (Linux only).
platform.txtOperating system of the device.
ps.txt
processes.txt		List of all active processes on the device when warp-diag was run.
resolv.confThe contents of the /etc/resolv.conf file on Mac/Linux, where system DNS servers are configured.
route.txtOutput from the route get command used to verify that network traffic is going over the correct interface.
scutil-dns.txtDNS configuration on Mac/Linux (available in ipconfig.txt on Windows).
scutil-proxy.txtProxy configuration on Mac/Linux (available in ipconfig.txt on Windows).
stats.logUptime and throughput stats for the WARP tunnel, generated every two minutes.
sw-vers.txtOperating system of the device.
sysinfo.jsonCPU and memory usage when warp-diag was run. This information is useful for determining whether slow speeds are due to heavy system load.
systeminfo.txt
system-profile.txt		System software overview.
timezone.txtLocal timezone of the device specified as a UTC offset.
traceroute.txtTraceroute to the WARP ingress IPs showing the path from the device to Cloudflare’s global network.
uname.txtLinux-only system information including kernel version.
v4interfaces.txt
v4subinterfaces.txt
v6interfaces.txt
v6subinterfaces.txt		IPv4 and IPv6 network configuration on Windows.
version.txtWARP client version installed on the device.
warp-account.txtWARP client device enrollment information.
warp-device-posture.txtDevice posture data obtained by the WARP client.
warp-dns-stats.txtSummary of recent DNS queries on the device since dns-stats.log was generated.
warp-network.txtNetwork settings on the device detected by WARP.
warp-settings.txtWARP client settings applied to the device.
warp-stats.txtUptime and throughput of the WARP tunnel since stats.log was generated.
warp-status.txtStatus of WARP switch (Connected or Disconnected).

​​ Multiple versions of the same log

The warp-debugging-info folder may contain multiple versions of the same log, such as daemon.log, daemon.1.log, and daemon.2.log. Since logs can get very long, they are rotated either daily or when they exceed a certain size.

  • <logfile>.log is the most current log. This is almost always the log you should be looking at, as it shows events that occured on the day you ran the warp-diag command.
  • <logfile>.1.log shows events from the previous day.
  • <logfile>.2.log shows events from two days before.

​​ iOS/Android/ChromeOS

​​ Retrieve logs

To view debug logs on mobile devices:

  1. Open the 1.1.1.1 app.
  2. Go to Settings > Advanced > Diagnostics.
  3. Scroll down to Debug logs and choose from the available logs.

​​ Mobile app logs

Mobile app logs contain a subset of the information available for desktop clients. To learn more about these files, refer to their equivalent warp-diag logs.

​​ iOS

NameEquivalent warp-diag log
DNS logsdaemon_dns.log
Console logs > Extension logsdaemon.log
Console logs > Application logsconnectivity.txt and gui-log.log
Routing tablenetstat.txt

​​ Android/ChromeOS

NameEquivalent warp-diag log
DNS logsdaemon_dns.log
Console logsconnectivity.txt, netstat.log, and gui-log.log
Native logsdaemon.log