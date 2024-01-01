Email Security allows you to configure allow policies. An allow policy exempts messages that match certain patterns from normal detection scanning.

To configure allow policies:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email Security. Select Settings, then go to Detection settings > Allow policies. On the Detection settings page, select + Add a policy. On the Add an allow policy page, enter the policy information: Input method : Choose between Manual input , and Uploading an allow policy : Manual input : Action : Select one of the following to choose how Email Security will handle messages that match your criteria: Trust sender : Messages will bypass all detections and link following. Exempt recipient : Message to this recipient will bypass all detections. Accept sender : Messages from this sender will be exempted from Spam, Spoof, and Bulk dispositions. Rule type : Specify the scope of your policy. Choose one of the following: Email addresses : Must be a valid email. IP addresses : Can only be IPv4. IPv6 and CIDR are invalid entries. Domains : Must be a valid domain. Regular expressions : Must be valid Java expressions. Regular expressions are matched with fields related to the sender email address (envelope from, header from, reply-to), the originating IP address, and the server name for the email. (Recommended) Sender verification : This option enforces DMARC, SPF, or DKIM authentication. If you choose to enable this option, Email Security will only honor policies that pass authentication. Notes : Provide additional information about your allow policy.

: Choose between , and : Uploading an allow policy: Upload a file no larger than 150 KB. The file can only contain Pattern , Notes , Verify Email , Trusted Sender , Exempt Recipient and Acceptable Sender fields. The first row must be a header row. Select Save.

Export allow policies

To export a list of allow policies:

On the Detection settings page, select the allow policies you want to export. Select Action. Select Export to CSV.

Edit allow policy

To edit an allow policy:

On the Detection settings page, select the allow policy you want to edit. Select the three dots > Edit. Edit the allow policy. Select Save.

Delete allow policy

To delete an allow policy:

On the Detection settings page, select the allow policy you want to delete. Select the three dots > Delete. On the pop-up message, select Delete.

To delete multiple allow policies at once: