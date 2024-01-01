 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Allow policies

Email Security allows you to configure allow policies. An allow policy exempts messages that match certain patterns from normal detection scanning.

To configure allow policies:

  1. Log in to Zero Trust.
  2. Select Email Security.
  3. Select Settings, then go to Detection settings > Allow policies.
  4. On the Detection settings page, select + Add a policy.
  5. On the Add an allow policy page, enter the policy information:
    • Input method: Choose between Manual input, and Uploading an allow policy:
      • Manual input:
        • Action: Select one of the following to choose how Email Security will handle messages that match your criteria:
          • Trust sender: Messages will bypass all detections and link following.
          • Exempt recipient: Message to this recipient will bypass all detections.
          • Accept sender: Messages from this sender will be exempted from Spam, Spoof, and Bulk dispositions.
      • Rule type: Specify the scope of your policy. Choose one of the following:
        • Email addresses: Must be a valid email.
        • IP addresses: Can only be IPv4. IPv6 and CIDR are invalid entries.
        • Domains: Must be a valid domain.
        • Regular expressions: Must be valid Java expressions. Regular expressions are matched with fields related to the sender email address (envelope from, header from, reply-to), the originating IP address, and the server name for the email.
      • (Recommended) Sender verification: This option enforces DMARC, SPF, or DKIM authentication. If you choose to enable this option, Email Security will only honor policies that pass authentication.
        • Notes: Provide additional information about your allow policy.
    • Uploading an allow policy: Upload a file no larger than 150 KB. The file can only contain Pattern, Notes, Verify Email, Trusted Sender, Exempt Recipient and Acceptable Sender fields. The first row must be a header row.
  6. Select Save.

Export allow policies

To export a list of allow policies:

  1. On the Detection settings page, select the allow policies you want to export.
  2. Select Action.
  3. Select Export to CSV.

Edit allow policy

To edit an allow policy:

  1. On the Detection settings page, select the allow policy you want to edit.
  2. Select the three dots > Edit.
  3. Edit the allow policy.
  4. Select Save.

Delete allow policy

To delete an allow policy:

  1. On the Detection settings page, select the allow policy you want to delete.
  2. Select the three dots > Delete.
  3. On the pop-up message, select Delete.

To delete multiple allow policies at once:

  1. On the Detection settings page, select the allow policies you want to delete.
  2. Select Action.
  3. Select Delete.
Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings