Allow policies
Email Security allows you to configure allow policies. An allow policy exempts messages that match certain patterns from normal detection scanning.
To configure allow policies:
- Log in to Zero Trust ↗.
- Select Email Security.
- Select Settings, then go to Detection settings > Allow policies.
- On the Detection settings page, select + Add a policy.
- On the Add an allow policy page, enter the policy information:
- Input method: Choose between Manual input, and Uploading an allow policy:
- Manual input:
- Action: Select one of the following to choose how Email Security will handle messages that match your criteria:
- Trust sender: Messages will bypass all detections and link following.
- Exempt recipient: Message to this recipient will bypass all detections.
- Accept sender: Messages from this sender will be exempted from Spam, Spoof, and Bulk dispositions.
- Action: Select one of the following to choose how Email Security will handle messages that match your criteria:
- Rule type: Specify the scope of your policy. Choose one of the following:
- Email addresses: Must be a valid email.
- IP addresses: Can only be IPv4. IPv6 and CIDR are invalid entries.
- Domains: Must be a valid domain.
- Regular expressions: Must be valid Java expressions. Regular expressions are matched with fields related to the sender email address (envelope from, header from, reply-to), the originating IP address, and the server name for the email.
- (Recommended) Sender verification: This option enforces DMARC, SPF, or DKIM authentication. If you choose to enable this option, Email Security will only honor policies that pass authentication.
- Notes: Provide additional information about your allow policy.
- Manual input:
- Uploading an allow policy: Upload a file no larger than 150 KB. The file can only contain
Pattern,
Notes,
Verify Email,
Trusted Sender,
Exempt Recipientand
Acceptable Senderfields. The first row must be a header row.
- Input method: Choose between Manual input, and Uploading an allow policy:
- Select Save.
To export a list of allow policies:
- On the Detection settings page, select the allow policies you want to export.
- Select Action.
- Select Export to CSV.
To edit an allow policy:
- On the Detection settings page, select the allow policy you want to edit.
- Select the three dots > Edit.
- Edit the allow policy.
- Select Save.
To delete an allow policy:
- On the Detection settings page, select the allow policy you want to delete.
- Select the three dots > Delete.
- On the pop-up message, select Delete.
To delete multiple allow policies at once:
- On the Detection settings page, select the allow policies you want to delete.
- Select Action.
- Select Delete.