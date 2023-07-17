Configure a Hubspot account for Access for SaaS

This guide covers how to set up Cloudflare as the SSO provider for Hubspot.

Hubspot Enterprise license

​​ 1. Configure Hubspot

Go to Settings > Account, and from there, navigate to Defaults > Security. Select Single Sign-on. Copy the values for Audience URI and Sign on URL.

​​ 2. Configure Cloudflare Access

In Zero Trust, navigate to Access > Applications and create a SaaS application. Set the Application type to Hubspot. Use the following Hubspot field mappings: Hubspot values Cloudflare values Audience URI EntityID Sign On URL Assertion Consumer Service URL Set NameID to Email. Add any desired Access policies to your application. Copy SSO endpoint and Access Entity ID.

​​ 3. Create the certificate

Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE----- . Paste the certificate contents into the Certificate field.

​​ 4. Finalize Hubspot configuration

Use the following field mappings: Cloudflare value Hubspot value SSO endpoint Identity Provider Single Sign-on URL Entity ID Identity Provider Identifier Public key Certificate Select Verify to validate the integration.

Your configuration is now complete. Hubspot SSO can be switched on for specific users or the entire account.