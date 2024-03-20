Connect to application using cloudflared

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, users can connect to non-HTTP applications via a public hostname without installing the WARP client. This method requires you to onboard a domain to Cloudflare and install cloudflared on both the server and the user’s device.

Users log in to the application by running a cloudflared access command in their terminal. cloudflared will launch a browser window and prompt the user to authenticate with your identity provider. Automated services should only authenticate with cloudflared if they cannot use a service token. Cloudflared authentication relies on WebSockets to establish a connection. WebSockets have a known limitation where persistent connections may close unexpectedly. We recommend either a Service Auth policy or using Warp to Tunnel routing in these instances.

For examples of how to connect to Access applications with cloudflared , refer to these tutorials:

​​ Automatic cloudflared authentication

When users connect to an Access application through cloudflared , the browser prompts them to allow access by displaying this page:

Automatic cloudflared authentication allows users to skip this login page if they already have an active IdP session.

To enable automatic cloudflared authentication:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Locate your application and select Configure. In the Settings tab, scroll down to Additional settings. Turn on Enable automatic cloudflared authentication. Select Save application.

This option will still prompt a browser window in the background, but authentication will now happen automatically.