Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Zero Trust
  3. ...
  4. Add non-HTTP applications
  5. Connect using cloudflared

Connect to application using cloudflared

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, users can connect to non-HTTP applications via a public hostname without installing the WARP client. This method requires you to onboard a domain to Cloudflare and install cloudflared on both the server and the user’s device.

Users log in to the application by running a cloudflared access command in their terminal. cloudflared will launch a browser window and prompt the user to authenticate with your identity provider.

​​ Setup

For examples of how to connect to Access applications with cloudflared, refer to these tutorials:

​​ Automatic cloudflared authentication

When users connect to an Access application through cloudflared, the browser prompts them to allow access by displaying this page:

Access request prompt page displayed after logging in with cloudflared.

Automatic cloudflared authentication allows users to skip this login page if they already have an active IdP session.

To enable automatic cloudflared authentication:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
  2. Locate your application and select Configure.
  3. In the Settings tab, scroll down to Additional settings.
  4. Turn on Enable automatic cloudflared authentication.
  5. Select Save application.

This option will still prompt a browser window in the background, but authentication will now happen automatically.