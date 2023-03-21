Zero Trust Network Session Logs

AccountID Cloudflare account ID. string

BytesReceived The number of bytes sent from the origin to the client during the network session. int

BytesSent The number of bytes sent from the client to the origin during the network session. int

ClientTCPHandshakeDurationMs Duration of handshaking the TCP connection between the client and Cloudflare in milliseconds. int

ClientTLSCipher TLS cipher suite used in the connection between the client and Cloudflare. string

ClientTLSHandshakeDurationMs Duration of handshaking the TLS connection between the client and Cloudflare in milliseconds. int

ClientTLSVersion TLS protocol version used in the connection between the client and Cloudflare. string

ConnectionCloseReason The reason for closing the connection, only applicable for TCP.

Possible values are clientClosed | originClosed | timeout | clientTcpError | clientTlsError | originTcpError | originTlsError. string

ConnectionReuse Whether the TCP connection was reused for multiple HTTP requests. bool

DestinationTunnelID Identifier of the Cloudflare One connector to which the network session was routed to, if any, such as Cloudflare Tunnel or WARP device. string

DeviceID Identifier of the client device which initiated the network session, if applicable, (for example, WARP Device ID). string

DeviceName Name of the client device which initiated the network session, if applicable, (for example, WARP Device ID). string

EgressColoName The name of the Cloudflare colo from which traffic egressed to the origin. string

EgressIP Source IP used when egressing traffic from Cloudflare to the origin. string

EgressPort Source port used when egressing traffic from Cloudflare to the origin. int

EgressRuleID Identifier of the egress rule that was applied by the Secure Web Gateway, if any. string

EgressRuleName The name of the egress rule that was applied by the Secure Web Gateway, if any. string

Email Email address associated with the user identity which initiated the network session. string

IngressColoName The name of the Cloudflare colo to which traffic ingressed. string

InternalSourceIP The virtual source IP used within Cloudflare systems (for example, the WARP virtual IP address). string

Offramp The type of destination to which the network session was routed.

Possible values are internet | magic | cfd_tunnel | WARP. string

OriginIP The IP of the destination (“origin”) for the network session. string

OriginPort The port of the destination origin for the network session. int

OriginTLSCertificateIssuer The issuer of the origin TLS certificate. string

OriginTLSCertificateValidationResult The result of validating the TLS certificate of the origin.

Possible values are valid | expired | revoked | hostnameMismatch. string

OriginTLSCipher TLS cipher suite used in the connection between Cloudflare and the origin. string

OriginTLSHandshakeDurationMs Duration of handshaking the TLS connection between Cloudflare and the origin in milliseconds. int

OriginTLSVersion TLS protocol version used in the connection between Cloudflare and the origin. string

Protocol Network protocol used for this network session.

Possible values are tcp | udp | icmp | icmpv6. string

RuleEvaluationDurationMs The duration taken by Secure Web Gateway applying applicable Network, HTTP, and Egress rules to the network session in milliseconds. int

SessionEndTime The network session end timestamp with nanosecond precision. int or string

SessionID The identifier of this network session. string

SessionStartTime The network session start timestamp with nanosecond precision. int or string

SourceIP Source IP of the network session. string

SourcePort Source port of the network session. int

UserID User identity where the network session originated from. Only applicable for WARP device clients. string