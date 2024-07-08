Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Zero Trust
  3. ...
  4. ...
  5. SaaS applications
  6. Smartsheet

Connect to Smartsheet through Access

This guide covers how to configure Smartsheet as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

​​ Prerequisites

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
  2. Select Add an application > SaaS > Select.
  3. For Application, type Smartsheet and select the textbox that appears below.
  4. For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
  5. Select Add application.
  6. Fill in the following fields:
    • Entity ID: urn:amazon:cognito:sp:us-east-1_xww1cbP43
    • Assertion Consumer Service URL: https://saml.authn.smartsheet.com/saml2/idpresponse
    • Name ID format: Unique ID
  7. Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint.
  8. Select Save configuration.
  9. Configure Access policies for the application.
  10. Select Done.

​​ 2. Create and test a SAML SSO provider in Smartsheet

  1. In your Smartsheet Admin Center, go to Settings > Authentication > Add a SAML IdP.
  2. In Other IdP (Customize), select Configure.
  3. Select Next.
  4. Under XML URL, paste the SAML Metadata endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
  5. Under Name SAML IdP, enter a name (for example, Cloudflare Access).
  6. Select Save & Next.
  7. Select Verify connection and sign in via Access. If validation is successful, you will see a SAML IdP Successfully Connected! message. Close the configuration verification page.
  8. Turn on I have successfully verified the connection.
  9. Select Save & Next.
  10. Under Assign domains to SAML IdP, select your desired domain.
  11. Select Save and Next and then Finish.