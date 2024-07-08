Connect to Smartsheet through Access
This guide covers how to configure Smartsheet as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
Prerequisites
- A SAML identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
- Admin access to a Smartsheet Enterprise account
- A domain verified in Smartsheet
1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust
- In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
- Select Add an application > SaaS > Select.
- For Application, type
Smartsheetand select the textbox that appears below.
- For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
- Select Add application.
- Fill in the following fields:
- Entity ID:
urn:amazon:cognito:sp:us-east-1_xww1cbP43
- Assertion Consumer Service URL:
https://saml.authn.smartsheet.com/saml2/idpresponse
- Name ID format: Unique ID
- Entity ID:
- Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint.
- Select Save configuration.
- Configure Access policies for the application.
- Select Done.
2. Create and test a SAML SSO provider in Smartsheet
- In your Smartsheet Admin Center, go to Settings > Authentication > Add a SAML IdP.
- In Other IdP (Customize), select Configure.
- Select Next.
- Under XML URL, paste the SAML Metadata endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- Under Name SAML IdP, enter a name (for example,
Cloudflare Access).
- Select Save & Next.
- Select Verify connection and sign in via Access. If validation is successful, you will see a SAML IdP Successfully Connected! message. Close the configuration verification page.
- Turn on I have successfully verified the connection.
- Select Save & Next.
- Under Assign domains to SAML IdP, select your desired domain.
- Select Save and Next and then Finish.