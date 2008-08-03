You can create custom labels to be used as the subject or body prefix for emails with specific dispositions.

To configure text add-ons:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email Security. Select Settings, then go to Detection settings > Text add-ons > View. Select Configure.

You can configure a subject prefix and/or a body prefix.

Subject prefix

A subject prefix is a custom label to be used as the subject prefix for emails with specific dispositions.

Populate each disposition with a subject prefix, and turn on the Status to enable the subject prefix for a specific disposition.

Additionally, you can turn on Add "labels" variable. This option allows you to add a dynamic value that for a label that lists dispositions and allows for additional text. To turn on this option:

Go to Advanced settings > Add "labels" variable. Choose between Use default, or Use custom "labels" variable. If you choose Use custom "labels" variable, enter the custom label in the text box.

Body prefix

A body prefix is a custom label added to the top of the email body for emails with specific dispositions.

Populate each disposition with a body prefix, and turn on the Status to enable the body prefix for a specific disposition.

With body prefix, you can turn on advanced settings. Go to Advanced settings:

Add "labels" variable : This option allows you to add a dynamic value that for a label that lists dispositions and allows for additional text. Choose between: Use default . Use custom "labels" variable : Enter the custom label in the text box.

: This option allows you to add a dynamic value that for a label that lists dispositions and allows for additional text. Choose between: Add "threat types" variable : Choose between: Use default . Use custom "threat types" variable : Enter the custom threat type in the text box.

: Choose between:

Once you have configured a subject prefix or a body prefix, select Save.