Configure text add-ons
You can create custom labels to be used as the subject or body prefix for emails with specific dispositions.
To configure text add-ons:
- Log in to Zero Trust ↗.
- Select Email Security.
- Select Settings, then go to Detection settings > Text add-ons > View.
- Select Configure.
You can configure a subject prefix and/or a body prefix.
A subject prefix is a custom label to be used as the subject prefix for emails with specific dispositions.
Populate each disposition with a subject prefix, and turn on the Status to enable the subject prefix for a specific disposition.
Additionally, you can turn on Add "labels" variable. This option allows you to add a dynamic value that for a label that lists dispositions and allows for additional text. To turn on this option:
- Go to Advanced settings > Add "labels" variable.
- Choose between Use default, or Use custom "labels" variable. If you choose Use custom "labels" variable, enter the custom label in the text box.
A body prefix is a custom label added to the top of the email body for emails with specific dispositions.
Populate each disposition with a body prefix, and turn on the Status to enable the body prefix for a specific disposition.
With body prefix, you can turn on advanced settings. Go to Advanced settings:
- Add "labels" variable: This option allows you to add a dynamic value that for a label that lists dispositions and allows for additional text. Choose between:
- Use default.
- Use custom "labels" variable: Enter the custom label in the text box.
- Add "threat types" variable: Choose between:
- Use default.
- Use custom "threat types" variable: Enter the custom threat type in the text box.
Once you have configured a subject prefix or a body prefix, select Save.
