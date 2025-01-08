The Cloudflare One Analytics overview provides a dashboard that reports on how Cloudflare One is protecting your organization and networks.

To view the Analytics overview in Zero Trust ↗, go to Analytics.

The Analytics overview includes reports and insights across the following products and categories:

Global status

In Global status, you can view a report on your organization's Cloudflare One adoption that contains the following metrics:

Access apps configured

Gateway HTTP policies

Gateway network policies

Gateway DNS policies

SaaS integrations

DLP profiles

You can also view a report on your seat usage across your Cloudflare One organization that contains the following metrics:

Total seats

Used seats

Unused seats

Access

In Access, you can view a report on your Access configuration that contains:

Metrics:

Total access attempts

Granted access

Denied (policy violation)

Active logins overtime

Top applications with most logins

Filters:

Access data by country

Gateway

Proxy traffic

In Proxy traffic, you can view a report on your Gateway HTTP traffic that contains:

Metrics:

Total requests overtime

Allowed requests

Blocked requests

Isolated requests

Do not inspect requests

Top bandwidth consumers (GB)

Top denied users

Filters:

Gateway HTTP traffic data by country

Gateway (network requests)

In Gateway (network requests), you can view a report on your Gateway network traffic that contains:

Metrics:

Total sessions

Authenticated sessions

Blocked sessions

Audit SSH sessions

Allowed sessions

Override sessions

Top bandwidth consumers in GB

Top denied users

Filters:

Gateway network traffic data by country

DNS traffic

In DNS traffic, you can view a report on your Gateway DNS traffic that contains:

Metrics:

Total DNS queries

Allowed DNS queries

Blocked DNS queries

Override DNS queries

Safe Search DNS queries

Restricted DNS queries

Other DNS queries

Filters:

Gateway DNS traffic by query type

Gateway DNS traffic by country

Gateway insights

In Gateway insights, you can view a report on your Gateway firewall policies that contains the following metrics:

Top domain blocking policies

Top destination domains

Most user queries

Top devices

Top countries