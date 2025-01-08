 Skip to content
Analytics overview

The Cloudflare One Analytics overview provides a dashboard that reports on how Cloudflare One is protecting your organization and networks.

To view the Analytics overview in Zero Trust, go to Analytics.

The Analytics overview includes reports and insights across the following products and categories:

Global status

In Global status, you can view a report on your organization's Cloudflare One adoption that contains the following metrics:

  • Access apps configured
  • Gateway HTTP policies
  • Gateway network policies
  • Gateway DNS policies
  • SaaS integrations
  • DLP profiles

You can also view a report on your seat usage across your Cloudflare One organization that contains the following metrics:

  • Total seats
  • Used seats
  • Unused seats

Access

In Access, you can view a report on your Access configuration that contains:

Metrics:

  • Total access attempts
  • Granted access
  • Denied (policy violation)
  • Active logins overtime
  • Top applications with most logins

Filters:

  • Access data by country

Gateway

Proxy traffic

In Proxy traffic, you can view a report on your Gateway HTTP traffic that contains:

Metrics:

  • Total requests overtime
  • Allowed requests
  • Blocked requests
  • Isolated requests
  • Do not inspect requests
  • Top bandwidth consumers (GB)
  • Top denied users

Filters:

  • Gateway HTTP traffic data by country

Gateway (network requests)

In Gateway (network requests), you can view a report on your Gateway network traffic that contains:

Metrics:

  • Total sessions
  • Authenticated sessions
  • Blocked sessions
  • Audit SSH sessions
  • Allowed sessions
  • Override sessions
  • Top bandwidth consumers in GB
  • Top denied users

Filters:

  • Gateway network traffic data by country

DNS traffic

In DNS traffic, you can view a report on your Gateway DNS traffic that contains:

Metrics:

  • Total DNS queries
  • Allowed DNS queries
  • Blocked DNS queries
  • Override DNS queries
  • Safe Search DNS queries
  • Restricted DNS queries
  • Other DNS queries

Filters:

  • Gateway DNS traffic by query type
  • Gateway DNS traffic by country

Gateway insights

In Gateway insights, you can view a report on your Gateway firewall policies that contains the following metrics:

  • Top domain blocking policies
  • Top destination domains
  • Most user queries
  • Top devices
  • Top countries