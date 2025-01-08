Analytics overview
The Cloudflare One Analytics overview provides a dashboard that reports on how Cloudflare One is protecting your organization and networks.
To view the Analytics overview in Zero Trust ↗, go to Analytics.
The Analytics overview includes reports and insights across the following products and categories:
- Global status of your Cloudflare One organization
- Access
- Gateway
In Global status, you can view a report on your organization's Cloudflare One adoption that contains the following metrics:
- Access apps configured
- Gateway HTTP policies
- Gateway network policies
- Gateway DNS policies
- SaaS integrations
- DLP profiles
You can also view a report on your seat usage across your Cloudflare One organization that contains the following metrics:
- Total seats
- Used seats
- Unused seats
In Access, you can view a report on your Access configuration that contains:
Metrics:
- Total access attempts
- Granted access
- Denied (policy violation)
- Active logins overtime
- Top applications with most logins
Filters:
- Access data by country
In Proxy traffic, you can view a report on your Gateway HTTP traffic that contains:
Metrics:
- Total requests overtime
- Allowed requests
- Blocked requests
- Isolated requests
- Do not inspect requests
- Top bandwidth consumers (GB)
- Top denied users
Filters:
- Gateway HTTP traffic data by country
In Gateway (network requests), you can view a report on your Gateway network traffic that contains:
Metrics:
- Total sessions
- Authenticated sessions
- Blocked sessions
- Audit SSH sessions
- Allowed sessions
- Override sessions
- Top bandwidth consumers in GB
- Top denied users
Filters:
- Gateway network traffic data by country
In DNS traffic, you can view a report on your Gateway DNS traffic that contains:
Metrics:
- Total DNS queries
- Allowed DNS queries
- Blocked DNS queries
- Override DNS queries
- Safe Search DNS queries
- Restricted DNS queries
- Other DNS queries
Filters:
- Gateway DNS traffic by query type
- Gateway DNS traffic by country
In Gateway insights, you can view a report on your Gateway firewall policies that contains the following metrics:
- Top domain blocking policies
- Top destination domains
- Most user queries
- Top devices
- Top countries